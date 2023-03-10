A Columbia Falls man was jailed in Missoula following accusations that he held a woman at gunpoint for an extended period of time on Thursday.

Lance A. Gendreau, 33, is charged with one count each of aggravated kidnapping and assault with a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one count of intimidation, all felonies. If convicted of the most serious charge, Gendreau faces a possible maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

At Gendreau’s initial appearance on Friday, Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal ordered bail be set at $500,000.

On Thursday, Missoula 911 got a call about a woman who was allegedly held at gunpoint after one of her friends reportedly stole from the suspect, later identified as Gendreau.

According to an affidavit filed in Missoula County, officers found a car suspected to belong to him. Its license place returned to Gendreau, who was arrested.

He initially denied having a gun, according to charging documents, but jail staff found a 9 MM gun with a round in the chamber on his person. Staff also located a baggie with two pills and suspected methamphetamine.

Police made contact with the accuser, who recounted what allegedly happened between her and Gendreau. Charging documents state that while she was speaking with police, the woman was crying and constantly looking outside to see if Gendreau was around.

She told law enforcement that she and a friend met Gendreau at a vacation rental house on Rollins Street. The friend left the house, and Gendreau subsequently became upset over something and went into a room. The woman heard the sound of a gun cocking, and she told officers she knew Gendreau had a pistol on him because she had seen it earlier in the evening.

Gendreau came out of the room, contending that the woman’s friend stole from him, and accused the woman of being “in on it.” Gendreau allegedly threw a glass object at her, which skimmed her head before it broke on the wall.

Gendreau then pointed the gun at the accuser and threatened her with physical violence, charging documents allege. He demanded the woman’s help with locating the friend.

According to the affidavit, Gendreau forced the woman to get in his car at gunpoint. The two drove to locations looking for the friend. At one point, the woman unbuckled her seat belt, but Gendreau accelerated the car, stopping her from leaving. She eventually got away from Gendreau and called 911.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Brittany Williams is prosecuting the case, and the public defender’s office is representing Gendreau.

Gendreau is barred from contacting any witnesses or accusers in the case. An arraignment hearing is set for March 20 in Missoula County District Court.