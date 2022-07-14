Columbia Falls pushes back decision on 455-unit complex

Overcrowding at Columbia Falls’ City Hall forced the Planning Board and Zoning Commission to postpone a meeting on a 455-unit subdivision Tuesday.

More than 100 people turned out to the meeting, prompting the board to reschedule it for Aug. 9 at a different venue. The location for the August meeting has yet to be determined.

The overwhelming turnout came in response to a proposal from developer James Barnett for a zoning map amendment and planned unit development along River Road, south of U.S. Highway 2 and east of the Flathead River Bridge.

Barnett previously proposed a controversial project known as Mountain Gateway at the base of Big Mountain Road in Whitefish. Whitefish City Council denied the proposal in February.

Now, Barnett is seeking to build 455 units on 49.1 acres, divided between 65 attached single family row houses, 390 apartment units and 10 row house units dedicated to the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust.

All of the units would be long-term rentals.

Barnett proposed rezoning the parcel from CR-3 (One Family Residential) to CR-4 (Urban Residential). The project density would be 9.2 units per acre.

The property was previously approved as a 151-unit subdivision in 2008 before the housing market crash.

Part of the new proposal includes 21.5 acres of park and open space, as well as a 300-foot setback from the Flathead River.

The developer also proposed moving River Road to the east of the property and adding a stoplight at the intersection with U.S. Highway 2.

The River Highlands subdivision proposal generated considerable backlash from the community, including members of the Upper Flathead Neighborhood Association citizens group.

The organization’s president, Shirley Folkwein, enumerated concerns with density, traffic and environmental impacts among other issues.

“We were very pleased last night with the large turnout,” Folkwein said Wednesday.

“One of the major concerns is that this does not fit the character of the neighborhood at all,” she said. “This is still a rural area.”

Folkwein was worried about the impacts the development could have on wildlife that use the area as a corridor, as well as the potential harm from drilling under the Flathead River to place water and sewer lines to serve the development.

“We’re aware of other pipelines, lines that have ruptured,” Folkwein said. “It does happen.”

Folkwein also raised questions about traffic, affordability and safety surrounding the development.

“We’d like people to know we’re not opposed to development,” Folkwein said of the UFNA. “…We support sensible development and don’t see this as sensible development.”

Barnett, on the other hand, believes the area is ripe for a development like River Highlands.

He pointed out the 2019 Columbia Falls Growth Policy designates the property as an urban residential area.

Adding 455 units, Barnett explained, wouldn’t happen overnight. The development would grow in phases based on demand, he said.

But approving all 455 units at once is a more efficient way to provide housing stock than parceling the property out into smaller projects that require individual approval, Barnett added.

He said this desire to provide housing for the community is driving the project, and he highlighted the use of long-term rentals as evidence of that commitment on the part of the development team.

“We feel like that by providing long-term rentals instead of the previously approved subdivision with homes that most people can’t come close to affording, it helps with the housing crisis for years and years to come,” said Barnett.

He also explained drilling under the Flathead River is a common practice employed by many Public Works departments.

“It is fairly common, really,” agreed Columbia Falls Public Works Director Chris Hanley. “It is a very safe procedure, actually.”

Hanley pointed to a similar project taking place under the Clark Fork River in St. Regis, and he said he supports putting the utility lines below the Flathead River.

Barnett also said he doesn’t believe safety will be a concern for the development because the plans all go through the fire marshal.

“They’re probably some of the safest buildings for fire,” he said.