Anyone interested in the cleanup of Columbia Falls Aluminum Company has until July 31 to submit input on a new $57 million remediation plan at the superfund site in Northwest Montana. The site, once a thriving industrial center for Flathead County, shuttered in 2015 after halting production in 2009.

"Aluminum production generated several waste products," the plan states. Some of those include cyanide and fluoride, which can leach into groundwater, as well as sludge, air emissions and liquid waste.

This week, the Environmental Protection Agency unveiled its plan to clean up the hazardous property located just north of downtown Columbia Falls in the shadow of Teakettle Mountain.

The $57 million price tag includes the costs of constructing eight extraction and monitoring wells, building a groundwater treatment facility and excavating 32,500 cubic yards of impacted soil.

The expected timeline projects six to 12 months of design work, one to two construction seasons, 30 years of groundwater monitoring, ongoing maintenance and reviews every five years.

The project website includes contacts, detailed information and ways to provide comment.