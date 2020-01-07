A Columbia Falls mother of four whose ticket was a gift from her father-in-law claimed the $1 million Montana Millionaire prize last week.
Casey Petero became the Montana Lottery’s 13th winner of the annual lottery.
The winning ticket was purchased at Town Pump of Kalispell on Highway 2 East.
When the number, 042230, was announced two days after Christmas at a press event in Helena, Petero said the ticket was sitting on her counter in Columbia Falls.
A training specialist in flood insurance and a 2011 graduate of Flathead High School in Kalispell, Petero saw the winning number while scrolling through her Facebook, according to a release from Montana Lottery. It looked familiar.
“I called my husband at work and told him I think I just won the lottery,” Petero said. “He hung up on me in disbelief.”
Petero’s father-in-law purchased tickets for his family members. A number of them were within a digit or two of the winning number.
Petero said she plans to pay off the family’s home mortgage and put the rest away for her children’s future.
The Montana Lottery was created by referendum in 1986. Montana Millionaire began in 2007. Just 180,000 tickets are sold, at $20 a ticket. This year the game was sold out on Dec. 2.
In addition to the $1 million jackpot, a $250,000 ticket was sold in Baker, and $100,000 tickets were sold in Helena, Poplar and Wolf Point. Three of four $10,000 tickets were purchased in western Montana — at Super 1 Foods in Kalispell Evergreen, Pattee Creek Market in Missoula and at Town Pump in Thompson Falls.
Petero is the second player from Columbia Falls to win the Montana Millionaire jackpot. Russell Miller had the winning ticket in 2013.
According to the Montana Lottery website, of the other 12 previous winners, four were from Billings and two from Butte. The list of winners:
2007 — Gary and B.J. Klipstein, Billings
2008 — Mike and Carole McGivern, Butte
2009 — Dana Delguerra, Great Falls
2010 — William Morse, Billings
2011 — Vern and Mara Wallace, Billings
2012 — Sam Polesky, Laurel
2013 — Russell Miller, Columbia Falls
2014 — Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena
2015 — Jack Barisich, Winnett
2016 — Daniel Thompson, Great Falls
2017 — Amy Lambert, Butte
2018 — Richard Mai, Billings
2019 — Casey Petero, Columbia Falls