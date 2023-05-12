Colorado-based Brinkman Real Estate scooped up The Highline Apartments in Columbia Falls Friday, citing a “lack of new development” as a reason for the company’s interest in the subdivision.

The six-building complex opened its first few residences in 2019 as designated workforce housing. The Highline, previously owned by Entrust Property Solutions in Missouri, is now home to 180 units.

“This market has everything we want to see when purchasing a multifamily property,” said Chief Acquisitions Officer Brett Silverstein in a press release. “There’s consistent movement into the area, lack of new development, and ever-increasing home prices leading to a significant rent-to-own discount.”

Questions of development and housing affordability have grown increasingly pressing in Columbia Falls over recent years, as the former industrial hub has experienced significant growth pressures.

U.S. Census Bureau data reported the median household income in Columbia Falls during 2021 was $56,860. Median gross rent from 2017 to 2021 was $813.

The median gross rent in overall Flathead County for the same time period was $910 and the median household income was $63,582.

Under Entrust Property Solutions’ management, rent for the smallest 400-square-foot studio apartment at The Highline most recently hovered around $800. The property’s website now reflects updated prices following the sale, and the same unit currently lists for $1,145 a month.

Meanwhile, repeated efforts to introduce more housing into the Columbia Falls area have failed throughout the past year. Multiple different developers have proposed large housing projects near Columbia Falls, and all of those plans have been shot down by the city. Ample public outcry over the proposals, hinging on questions of safety and neighborhood character, have played into those decisions.

Last summer, Developer James Barnett brought forward a 455-unit subdivision idea that would have been located east of downtown Columbia Falls and south of the Flathead River. Pushback on that proposal led Barnett to revise and ultimately withdraw his plans.

In February, another developer, Rishi Kapoor with South Florida’s Location Ventures, proposed a 180-unit development across the highway from Barnett’s would-be development. That development died at a Columbia Falls City Council meeting, where only two out of six councilors supported the plans.

Now, Flathead County is considering a hefty rezone request at 7200 and 7240 U.S. 2 East, across the highway from Big Sky Waterpark.

Location Acquisitions LLC hopes to rezone 113 acres from the suburban agricultural designation to suburban residential zoning. The proposed new zoning provides for “estate-type development” with minimum one-acre lot sizes. According to the Flathead County Zoning Regulations, “These areas would normally be located in rural areas away from concentrated urban development, typically not served by water or sewer services, or in areas where it is desirable to permit only low-density development.”

The county Planning Board expected to discuss the Location Acquisitions proposal May 10, but after a new application came in, the discussion was bumped back to June 14.