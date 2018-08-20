David Brooks, longtime New York Times columnist and political commentator, will speak at The Wilma on Sept. 10 as part of the University of Montana’s Presidential Lecture Series.
The moderate-conservative thinker has written op-eds for the New York Times since 2003, and contributes to NPR’s “All Things Considered,” “The PBS Newshour” and NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Brooks also teaches at Yale University and has written four books, the most recent “The Road to Character,” a look at humility and good character in the modern world.
The talk will be this year’s Lucile Speer Memorial Lecture, a grant-funded event that focuses on politics and public affairs.
The lecture is being held at The Wilma, and is free and open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the talk begins at 7:30 p.m.
More information can be found on Logjam's website.