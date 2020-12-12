Come blow your horn: Tuba players belt Christmas tunes

Even the brass wore masks.

But the big, black bell covers on the instruments couldn’t stop the favorite songs of Christmas from bellowing out of the Bonner Park bandshell on Saturday. Dozens of Missoulians gathered in the fresh snow to dance, or march in place, or maybe just stamp cold feet in the 25-degree sunshine as "Tuba Santa" Gary Gillett conducted the holiday favorites.

“That’s a nice-looking outfit buddy,” Gillett told a masked euphonium player as the 35 bundled-up musicians spread out 6 feet apart on the stage. “Is it Jack?”

While the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled most of the live-music scene, Tuba Christmas earned an exception because its members traditionally play outdoors where the chance of infection is diminished. Even so, the performers came early to draw six section rings in the snow extending out like a bullseye across the park, so spectators could gauge socially safe distancing.

“If you came in a group, feel free to sit together,” Gillett told the crowd. “If you’re not feeling good, go the hell home.”

