Comeback from COVID-19: 'You're not over it in three weeks'

Just last week they saw an English study that suggests the danger of long-term brain damage for some people from COVID-19. What are its effects on the kidneys and other organ systems?

“We know so much more about the disease than when we first got it. I think we’re learning how to handle it better,” Roan Robbins said.

Though not necessarily the case in Montana, which is in the midst of an unprecedented surge fueled by widespread infection in a Billings memory care facility, the death rate from COVID is more under control.

“But surviving doesn’t mean you won’t have long-term damage,” Roan Robbins pointed out.

It disturbs her when she encounters others in public places with no face protection.

“We’re often the only people in the store wearing a mask, and we probably don’t need it. We’re probably still not contagious,” she said. “I really like the new ad campaign by the governor’s office. Montanans wear face coverings for sports all the time, snowmobilers, hunters. … Why can’t they do it now?”