Comment deadline looms on cleanup of polluted 42-acre rail yard in Missoula

West and Strohmaier agree that even with the train noise, the area is perfectly suitable for housing, as evidenced by the houses already there and the robust levels of housing development occurring in the area right now.

"I live by the train tracks," Strohmaier said. "It's a very desirable neighborhood."

West noted that Missoula is surrounded by valleys and there aren't a lot of remaining open pieces of land near the urban core where people can walk or bike to work. She also pointed out that developers are building new, fairly expensive housing in the area right next to the railroad tracks, so it's obviously a neighborhood that's in demand.

Hermina Harold, the executive director of the Missoula-based affordable housing nonprofit Trust Montana, said the site needs housing.

"At this point, all land in the urban core area should be developed for housing that's affordable," she said. "A lot of people already live close to the tracks. People get used to the sound, and the Northside is a great place to live. And Missoula is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis."

Lena Kent, the executive director of public affairs for BNSF Railway, sent a statement to the Missoulian regarding the company's stance on the DEQ proposal.