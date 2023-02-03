The final comment period on the new Sha-Ron parking lot in East Missoula is open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 10.

This public engagement opportunity concerns a floodplain development permit application Missoula County Public Works submitted to the Planning, Development and Sustainability Office.

The new 68-space parking lot along the Clark Fork River is expected to be under construction in spring 2023. Work to build the new site is anticipated to take two months, with the goal of the project to open for summer 2023.

The new parking lot replaces a 25-space lot with additional parking space and a 0.2-mile shared-use path. The lot will also include restroom facilities and a new bus stop.

Once construction is complete, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will manage the site through a recreation permit issued from the Montana Department of Transportation, which owns the right-of-way. Missoula County will maintain the trail between the overflow parking areas. Mountain Line will maintain the bus stop.

There’s also the possibility that the new parking area will lead to a reduction in speed limits on MT 200, where speed limits currently range from 45 to 55 mph.

MDT is currently conducting a speed study that is targeted for completion in late 2023 or early 2024.

More information about the project is available at https://missoulacountyvoice.com/sha-ron-parking-access?tool=guest_book#tool_tab.