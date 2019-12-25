Some fairly significant changes are being proposed for Region 2 hunting districts in Montana, which could make it more difficult for hunters to harvest elk.
The Spotted Dog Wildlife Management Area could go back to elk antlerless permits because “the congestion was pretty severe” in hunting district 215, according to Mike Thompson, the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 2 wildlife manager.
He added that the region-wide elk B licenses that could be used across districts also could be a thing of the past because too many people were purchasing them first, then trying to find landowners who would allow them to hunt on their properties.
“We offered that and 10,000 people in 2018 and 2019 bought that license, so there were 10,000 people looking for a place to hunt, and it turns out there’s not that much opportunity on private land in Region 2,” Thompson said. “Everybody was getting phone calls from people looking for a place to hunt, and they probably should have gotten permission before they bought the license.”
And amid the heated debate statewide over the shoulder hunting seasons that started in August and ran into Feb. 15 in some districts, Region 2 is considering ending them by Jan. 15. These shoulder seasons occur outside the five-week big game general and archery seasons in the fall.
Region 2 would, however, keep the early shoulder season that starts on Aug. 15 and runs into the general season.
“That’s been really handy for landowners because it seems in that early part of the season the hay and grain crops haven’t been harvested yet, and the elk like to come in and eat, then lay down so it’s unharvestable,” Thompson said. “So if they can get a couple hunters come in and kill an elk, it scares the rest off. That seems to be really reasonable.”
One proposal out for public comment includes legislation passed earlier this year that allows for a third elk license by hunters, which is an effort to increase harvests by successful hunters. Only about 20% of elk tags are filled, however, so it’s not clear what the impact would be from the extra license.
Another change would shift hunting district boundaries in the Upper Clark Fork and Philipsburg valleys, which Thompson said will help better manage elk populations.
The proposed changes are part of the biennial season-setting actions taken by FWP to help manage the size of elk and deer herds to meet population “objectives.” The objectives are a soft mix of landowner tolerance for elk on their property and the carrying capacity of the land, among other factors, and FWP was mandated to try to meet those objectives by the 2003 legislature.
Statewide, Montana’s elk population is roughly 134,000, about 20,000 over objectives, which is why the Fish and Wildlife Commission agreed in 2015 to extend the regular hunting seasons in some districts. While it provides more opportunities to bag an elk, the extended seasons also angered hunters because of the stress put on cows that are pregnant during the late shoulder season or are nursing calves in the fall during the early season.
Hunters also argue that elk aren’t over population objectives on public lands, saying that if more landowners allowed access to elk on private lands that the population levels could be lowered.
Thompson said that contrary to popular perceptions, Region 2 doesn’t have a lot of large ranches that prohibit access, so that’s not as much of an issue as it is in other portions of Montana.
“We have had really good relationships with landowners in the region,” Thompson said.
During its Dec. 5 meeting, commissioners struggled with balancing hunters and landowners concerns. They gave initial approval to a confusing range of options, and will make a final decision on the seasons at their Feb. 6 meeting in Helena.
Prior to that, Region 2 will hold nine meetings where the public can comment on proposed changes:
• Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Missoula Doubletree Hotel at 100 Madison St.
• Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Lambkins Café at 460 Main St.
• Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at Hamilton’s Bitterroot River Inn at 139 Bitterroot Plaza Drive
• Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Drummond Community Hall at 52 East Broad St.
• Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Superior High School multi-purpose room at 410 Arizona Ave.
• Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at Philipsburg’s Granite County Museum at 135 So. Sansome St.
• Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Ovando school gym at 108 Birth St.
• Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Anaconda Metcalf Center at 115 Pennsylvania
• Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Deer Lodge Community Center at 416 Cottonwood Ave.
Thompson notes that meetings won’t be held in Darby, Seeley Lake, Lubrecht or Helmville this year, and asks that residents in those areas attend the Hamilton, Ovando or Lincoln meetings instead.
“You’re also invited to contact your local biologist and comment online,” he added.
The comment deadline is Jan. 22. Comments can be sent to fwpwld@mt.gov or by regular mail to Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701