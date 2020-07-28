Commercial building activity robust in Missoula, but housing construction sluggish

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula saw a surprisingly strong second quarter of construction activity during the coronavirus stay-at-home order and economic turmoil, according to data from the city's Development Services Office. Meanwhile, housing construction is off to a historically sluggish start even as a lack of supply drives up prices.

Through the first six months of 2020, $117 million worth of building permits have been approved in the city. That's the strongest first six months of activity in Missoula since at least 2010 with the exception of the year 2017, which still stands as a record year for development.

In the months of April, May and June during the pandemic, Missoula recorded $72.9 million worth of construction. The city's statistics only take into account the cost of constructing the building and not other soft costs like land acquisition, financing and design.

"Development Services staff issued 1,788 building permits in (the second quarter of the year) compared to 1,656 in (quarter one)," explained Development Services' business manager Alicia Vanderheiden. "Several large-scale projects are underway including the Missoula International Airport, the DJ&A Office Building, new VA hospital and the St. Patrick Hospital Critical Decision Unit."