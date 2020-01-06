The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission unanimously denied Monday a Stevensville man's petition for rule changes that would allow him to take a hovercraft on the Clark Fork and Bitterroot Rivers.
Jim Crews had petitioned the commission to change state administrative rules so as to allow him to take his 13-foot hovercraft on the rivers. Currently, motorized boats are only allowed on the Bitterroot and Missoula’s section of the Clark Fork from Oct. 1 through Jan. 31, and during that time they must use motors that are 20 horsepower or less — below the power required by most hovercraft.
In his petition, Crews asked the rule-making Commission to exempt hovercraft from the horsepower requirement on the Bitterroot and Clark Fork.
“Horsepower restrictions that have been applied to a motorboat should not be applied to a hovercraft, simply because they cannot be met,” Crews told the Commission in Helena on Monday at a hearing on his proposal; the hearing was live-streamed and broadcast at the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks office in Missoula. Crews argued that hovercraft were not technically boats, and therefore should not be subject to the 20 horsepower limit; he described them as a low-impact form of transportation with potential use for search-and-rescue operations.
But riverside residents and representatives of state environmental groups took issue with the petition. In both Missoula and Helena, they raised concerns about hovercrafts’ noise, their impacts on the ecosystem, the safety of other river users and the prospect of other motorized boaters seeking similar exemptions.
Ultimately, the five commissioners sided with the opponents and voted to deny the petition. However, at the meeting, they did not cite reasons for their denial.
