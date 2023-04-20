The Montana Transportation Commission approved a pair of developers’ plans for the Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster in Lakeside on Thursday.

The commission gave Jessica and Torsten Wedel the green light to widen U.S. 93 and add a left turn lane into their property, a site that has caused considerable consternation among Lakeside community members.

While some of the developers’ permits are still pending, Jessica Wedel said the Stevensville couple still hopes to open by the end of May.

“As of right now, we don’t know if that’s going to happen,” she said on Thursday. The opening date hinges on approval of the final design, which was just recently submitted.

“We’re not skipping past anything,” she reiterated.

Numerous public commenters spoke about the Wedels’ project Thursday morning, and two local leaders — Rep. Tanner Smith and County Commissioner Randy Brodehl — both asked the commission to table its decision.

The Wedels were pleased the commission opted instead to authorize the highway modifications necessary for the coaster project.

“They did a really good job of representing all the projects that they brought forth today but especially ours because of how controversial it was,” Wedel said. “They did a really thorough job. … I’m really proud of how much they stood up for what they believe in.”

She added she heard the concerns about safety brought up by many public commenters.

“For us, safety is the top priority for our customers and highway users,” she said. “We’re trying to create something fun, family-friendly and affordable. We’re doing the best we can possibly do to make sure that our community is not hindered at all by what we’re doing.”

Jessica also pointed out that the overwhelming traffic concerns on U.S. 93 shouldn’t all be pinned on a single developer. She supported the proposal of conducting a speed study along the highway.

“We want to do what’s best for everyone and at the same time be able to open our business,” she said.