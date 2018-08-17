A pair of complaints from 2015 alleging the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes failed to report and disclose money spent on lobbying to help pass a water compact were dismissed late last month by the state Commissioner of Political Practices.
The 2015 state Legislature ratified the CSKT Water Compact after a decades-long battle. The compact is a negotiated water rights settlement for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on and off the Flathead Reservation that protected existing water rights, established a process to authorize new water rights on the reservation and quantifies the tribes' water rights for all time.
The issue centered around what qualified as grassroots lobbying, which does not have to be reported to the state Commissioner of Political Practices. The cost of direct lobbying, which is appeals to legislators, must be disclosed. In Montana, the names of lobbyists, what principals pay them and their activities and spending on legislators must be reported.
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in 2015 registered as a principal with the commissioner's office, saying they would engage in supporting and opposing legislation in the 2015 session. The tribes hired two lobbyists. One was hired by the tribes through his law firm, and he also represented an organization called Mercury Public Affairs.
Starting in 2014, the tribes engaged Mercury Public Affairs to develop a plan of support for the water compact. Through that work, in 2015, a coalition including the tribes, individuals, business owners and water users formed Farmers and Ranchers for Montana, or FARM. The tribes are a member of FARM and have made contributions to FARM.
FARM engaged in efforts like creating a website, sending mailers and running a radio advertisement to inform the public about the water compact. FARM's appeals were made to citizens and asked them to contact legislators, instead of directly to lawmakers. That led the commissioner to determine the activity fit the "grassroots" definition of lobbying, which is reaching out to people to ask them to talk to their legislators, not appealing to the lawmakers directly.
“Grassroots lobbying involves constituent-based communications, not legislator-based communications,” Commissioner Jeff Mangan wrote in his dismissal.
Members of the organization also lobbied the 2015 Legislature on a volunteer basis in support of the compact.
Early in the 2015 legislative session, the commissioner's office — in response to a request from a lawmaker — clarified that individuals associated with FARM had the right to state that they are a member of an organization and are volunteering their time to lobby the Legislature without triggering reporting on behalf of the organization or the individual to the commissioner.
The complaint included emails from an individual, Shelby DeMars, to a legislator in support of the compact. Emails attached to the complaints redacted the recipient information, so it's unclear if they reached more than one legislator. However, the commissioner found no evidence DeMars was paid by FARM for her activities and was therefore exempt from lobbying disclosures because she was acting in a volunteer capacity.
The commissioner dismissed the complaints July 27. A civil complaint may not be brought regarding lobbying violations more than three years after the alleged violations.