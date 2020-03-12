Commissioners consider parking regulations near popular river put-in under Tamarack Bridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is a total cluster out here in the summer from a parking standpoint," Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said. "(It's) super dangerous with vehicles opening up their car doors into the travel lanes. It's not an enjoyable place to travel through during the summer."

Mike Kustudia, Milltown State Park manager, said parking for the access point was considered in designing the park, which has been open for about two years.

"Having a parking area there may not solve the problem outright, but it will definitely help and then with some overflow parking outside the park boundary," Kustudia told the Missoulian. "It's not all that far from where they would put in the river."

If the resolution is passed, the county will work with the Montana Department of Transportation to post signs along the roads.

FWP will also help notify the public of the changes in addition to lending staff to help enforce the regulations on site and direct people where to park, FWP regional supervisor Randy Arnold said at the hearing.

"People are still going to be able to access the river from where they've been doing it all along, but we're going to have them park in a way that's more orderly and probably a little bit safer for everyone and less impact for the local residents so it feels like its a real win-win for recreation in western Montana," Flynn said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.