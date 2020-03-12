Commissioners consider parking regulations near popular river put-in under Tamarack Bridge

In an effort to increase safety and reduce congestion, Missoula County Commissioners are considering a resolution that would prohibit parking on portions of Tamarack Road and Juniper Drive near a popular river access point for floaters.
Floaters would still be able be able to park in a lot near the Milltown State Park Confluence Area and access the river from a trail that goes down to the Blackfoot River. However, the resolution would limit parking up until the parking lot for Milltown State Park. Once the lot is full, people would be able to park to the east of the no parking zone along Juniper Drive.
"The idea is people can park in the parking lot, and once it's full, we'll just direct people to drop their tubes off at the launch site and then they can pull around, park outside the park on the road, and then it's just a short walk through the gate to where the launch site is," said Loren Flynn, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks regional park manager.
Commissioners will vote on the resolution at an upcoming public meeting at a date that has not yet been announced. There was no public comment in opposition to the resolution at the Thursday public hearing held by the county.
Flynn and commissioners called the proposed resolution a successful collaboration among the county, the Sheriff's Department, Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and the Three Rivers Collaborative, and a creative solution to address the longstanding parking and safety issues related to the congestion and complaints of neighbors.
"This is a total cluster out here in the summer from a parking standpoint," Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said. "(It's) super dangerous with vehicles opening up their car doors into the travel lanes. It's not an enjoyable place to travel through during the summer."
Mike Kustudia, Milltown State Park manager, said parking for the access point was considered in designing the park, which has been open for about two years.
"Having a parking area there may not solve the problem outright, but it will definitely help and then with some overflow parking outside the park boundary," Kustudia told the Missoulian. "It's not all that far from where they would put in the river."
If the resolution is passed, the county will work with the Montana Department of Transportation to post signs along the roads.
FWP will also help notify the public of the changes in addition to lending staff to help enforce the regulations on site and direct people where to park, FWP regional supervisor Randy Arnold said at the hearing.
"People are still going to be able to access the river from where they've been doing it all along, but we're going to have them park in a way that's more orderly and probably a little bit safer for everyone and less impact for the local residents so it feels like its a real win-win for recreation in western Montana," Flynn said.