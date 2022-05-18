Commissioners deny massive storage unit project in Frenchtown

Missoula County Commissioners quashed a proposal to build a massive storage unit project in a rural area of Frenchtown last week.

The commissioners unanimously rejected the request from Carlee Stolle to add hundreds of storage units at 13105 Moccasin Lane.

The commissioners and a number of public commenters raised concerns about the developer’s plans — which continually changed throughout the commissioners’ public meeting Thursday — as well as traffic, dust, lighting and other issues.

“I think this ought to be a cautionary tale for developers,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier ahead of his vote to deny the proposal. “…This is extremely frustrating.”

Stolle originally proposed building 388 storage units with nine buildings on a five-acre property that currently contains a single-family residence and a few sheds.

However, during the May 12 meeting, a representative for Stolle said she had revised plans to reduce the number of storage units down to somewhere between 256 and 282 units.

Later, Stolle said she planned to actually build 309 units with eight buildings.

Based on the fluctuating numbers, Commissioner Josh Slotnick said, “…I feel like it sounds like this is still in flux.”

There were also concerns that the proposal would not conform with the county’s growth policy, which designates the land for agricultural, rather than commercial use. While the new zoning code recently approved by the commissioners does not yet apply to this property, the updated regulations would zone the property for rural agricultural use.

Strohmaier said the proposal represented “gross noncompliance” with the 2019 Missoula County Land Use Element, and he was worried the developer was trying to squeeze in a nonconforming use for the currently unzoned property before the new zoning rules go into effect July 1.

He said Stolle seemed to be “clearly trying to get in under the wire before the zoning and regulatory document that we have at our avail in Missoula County takes effect.”

Numerous public commenters who spoke against the storage units were encouraged by the commissioners’ denial of the proposal.

Ten neighbors of the subject property raised their issues with the project at the Thursday meeting, and a petition against the proposal received more than 20 signatures, according to county staff.

“…The negative impacts of this storage unit construction would be vast,” said Patricia Wicks, who shares a property line with 13105 Moccasin Lane.

She enumerated concerns over dust, vandalism, fires and property tax loss.

“There is no benefit to the surrounding landowners,” she added.

The possibility of getting approval for the project under the existing covenants also figured prominently in opposition to the project. Multiple nearby landowners said there would be no way the covenants in place would make the storage units viable at the designated location.

“I think this is very poorly thought out and we’re playing catch up and we shouldn’t even be here today,” said Rydel Peterson, an attorney representing one of the neighbors.

Stolle, meanwhile, said existing covenant violations by her neighbors would make it so that her proposal could go into place.

“There will be a mass overhaul of the covenants in one way or another,” she said.

Because covenants exist between private parties, the commissioners could not take covenant disputes into account in their decision.

Stolle also said her units would be geared toward residential rather than commercial storage, thereby mitigating some of the concerns raised by the public commenters.

She said her son would live with her in the single-family residence on the property, and the family would be “diligent” about taking care of the units.

The commissioners felt the issues with the project overshadowed Stolle’s assurances and voted against allowing the storage units to move forward.

“…There’s concerns that this will absolutely change the character of your neighborhood,” said Strohmaier to the property’s neighbors. “There’s no doubt about it.”

