Commissioners, DNRC discuss Deep Creek issues

Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick hopes to see improvements to the Deep Creek area — but first, he hopes the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation cleans up some vandalism there.
Recently, spray-painted swastikas, obscenities and lewd imagery appeared on concrete “Jersey barriers” placed along a stretch of the Southside Road, which winds through a forested area south of the Clark Fork River accessible by Big Flat Road.
Slotnick hopes to hold discussions about improving the area's recreation infrastructure in the future, but for now he wants the spray paint cleaned up. County commissioners and DNRC staff talked about both matters at a meeting Monday.
“We're interested in making these Jersey barriers, in the near term, not look like a billboard for hate, and in the long term getting them out of the way,” Slotnick said.
The barriers were placed along the road by the Montana DNRC to prevent illegal off-roading. At the meeting, Bob Storer, trust land program manager for the department’s Southwest Lands Office, told Slotnick they could clean the barriers but asked what would keep the vandalism from happening there again.
“I think what we found in town … (is that) the quicker you can jump on it to obliterate the graffiti, the better chance you have of keeping it off, because once it happens and it's left there for a period of time, it just kind of compounds,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier.
“It's just a tough moral argument to say, ‘Well we're not going to fix this because it might happen again, so we're just gonna live with this,’ and this is the kind of message I think we really want to tell the greater world we're not OK with,” Slotnick said. Mike O’Herron, area manager for the department, said they would look at cleaning the barriers.
The commissioners and DNRC staff discussed several other problems that had come up in the area over the years, including illegal garbage dumping, theft of wire barriers and even gunshots fired into nearby homes. “It's an area that's needing some help,” Slotnick said.
He hopes to host a “Deep Creek Summit” in the next few months that will enable stakeholders to discuss the area’s problems — and its potential. “Just projecting 20, 30 years into the future with all the mad growth we're seeing in our valley, it's imaginable to conceive of this place as a new version or the next version of what the Rattlesnake is,” he said.
“Imagine it not as the Deep Creek it is now but cleaned up with better roads and parking areas and trailheads and markers," Slotnick said. "It's access to really beautiful natural lands really close to a major population center, but we would have to tame it first."