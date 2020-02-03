Commissioners, DNRC discuss Deep Creek issues

“It's just a tough moral argument to say, ‘Well we're not going to fix this because it might happen again, so we're just gonna live with this,’ and this is the kind of message I think we really want to tell the greater world we're not OK with,” Slotnick said. Mike O’Herron, area manager for the department, said they would look at cleaning the barriers.

The commissioners and DNRC staff discussed several other problems that had come up in the area over the years, including illegal garbage dumping, theft of wire barriers and even gunshots fired into nearby homes. “It's an area that's needing some help,” Slotnick said.

He hopes to host a “Deep Creek Summit” in the next few months that will enable stakeholders to discuss the area’s problems — and its potential. “Just projecting 20, 30 years into the future with all the mad growth we're seeing in our valley, it's imaginable to conceive of this place as a new version or the next version of what the Rattlesnake is,” he said.

“Imagine it not as the Deep Creek it is now but cleaned up with better roads and parking areas and trailheads and markers," Slotnick said. "It's access to really beautiful natural lands really close to a major population center, but we would have to tame it first."

