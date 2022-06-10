Commissioners give final approval for new zoning

After more than 40 years, the Missoula County Commissioners on Thursday adopted their final resolution to update the county’s zoning code.

The update includes changes to make development easier and increase environmental protections.

“This is a big deal,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier. “Folks oftentimes ask us, ‘What’s Missoula County doing about housing, affordable housing?’ Well, this is part of the package right here. This is not insignificant.”

Board Chair Juanita Vero agreed, calling the decision “monumental.”

The commissioners first voted to approve a code overhaul on May 5. The previous code went into place in 1976.

The code applies to county land outside Missoula city limits, including Bonner, East Missoula and the Wye.

County staff said no new public comment after more than 20 people weighed in at the May 5 meeting.

“I think everybody who has something to say has said it,” Commissioner Josh Slotnick said Thursday.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the zoning update.

Health Department

The commissioners were also unanimous in their support for a new interlocal agreement for the Missoula City-County Health Department.

New state legislation — House Bills 121 and 257 — sparked the need for a change to the Health Board’s operations. Specifically, the new rules required the board to operate under a governing body separate from the board of health.

Missoula decided to use the county and the city governments as its governing board, rather than forming a separate governing entity like some counties opted to do. Along with the operational change, the funding split for building costs between the two governments also changed.

Instead of the county footing 100% of building costs as it did previously, those costs will now be divided, with the city paying 60% and the county paying 40%.

The city will start by paying 20% and increase its share by 10% every year for five years.

The county commissioners approved the agreement Thursday, and the city’s Public Safety, Health and Operations Committee on Wednesday forwarded its recommendation on to the City Council for approval of the interlocal agreement.

“This is an elegant solution making use of tools we already have, not spending a bunch of money and retaining autonomy with groups who appreciate that,” said Slotnick.

Building fees

In addition to the changes to the Health Department, the commissioners authorized changes to the Building Division at the meeting Thursday.

The county increased building fees, established various other fees, added definitions and abandoned two existing building provisions.

The new fees go into effect in September.

Building permit fees went up 25%, and the county implemented a new valuation system that uses current valuation data instead of the previously used data from 2009.

The Building Division proposed these and numerous other changes because of the rapid rate of building in the area and the increasing complexity of many building projects.

“The Building Division needs to raise fees in order to remain solvent, and begin to rebuild prudent reserves of one year’s expenses as permitted by state statute,” said Dave Larkin, Missoula County’s building official. “In addition, the increases will provide funds for training, certifying, adjusting the pay rates for inspection staff due to adoption of new codes such as energy, accessibility, urban and wildfire interface, green construction and solar.”

The Building Division does not rely on taxes, but instead only utilizes fees for its funding.

A full list of the Building Division changes is available at: https://missoulacountyvoice.com/increase-to-building-permit-rates.

