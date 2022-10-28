Commissioners hear support, concerns for new Sha-Ron overflow parking project

A proposed new public parking area near the Sha-Ron fishing access site in East Missoula got a vigorous review before the Missoula County commissioners on Thursday.

With roughly 70 spots, the new parking area would be on the east side of Highway 200 north of the fishing access site. The new overflow site would have a vault toilet and would have shared-use paths down to Sha-Ron and also directly down to a side channel of the Clark Fork River.

As it stands now, the Sha-Ron access site lacks toilets and enough spaces to accommodate the hordes of recreationists that park near it in the hot summer months to float the river. Many cars park on the side of the road, and people hauling tubes, coolers and gear often cross the busy highway, with no signalized crosswalk, at almost all hours of the day in the summer.

“Missoula County, in collaboration with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, is proposing to develop an expanded parking area near the Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site,” explained county planner Bailey Minnich. “The purpose is to address public safety issues associated with the lack of parking capacity at the existing Fishing Access Site.”

The county is requesting several zoning deviations because a portion of the new lot will be in an area zoned for residential use. The land is owned by the Montana Department of Transportation, which is allowing the county to build the lot. The zoning deviations will allow the county to cover more of the land in parking than a normal residential zoning would allow, and also to avoid planting as many street trees as normally required because there’s no running water to irrigate them.

During the public hearing, Bonner Community Council member Burt Caldwell said he and others have been trying to address the parking issues at that site for over a decade.

“We’ve been discussing this with your predecessors and their predecessors about the parking situation,” Caldwell said. “It was dangerous. The Sha-Ron park area – I’ve been amazed at the 12 years I’ve been looking at it, I don’t know of any injuries there or death. But the probability of it happening there is exceptionally high.”

He’s seen many close calls.

“People get out of their cars, they don’t look at cars,” he said. “Anything you can do to get those cars off the side of the road will be the great thing and will be a preventative measure for someone getting hurt or killed in the future.”

A property owner near the project who didn’t give her name clearly said the parking lot would ruin the wildlife corridor there.

“It’s a nightmare for us,” she said. “If you lived there, you would know.”

Kendra Sorensen, another nearby property owner, said she would like a fence built between the new parking lot and her property because they’ve had people trespassing and stealing things. She also said the 55 mph speed limit is much too high for that area.

Shane Stack, the county’s public works director, said he and FWP could look into fencing that portion. There will be a fence on part of the project, but there currently are no plans for a fence along Sorensen’s property. Stack also said that Highway 200 is a state highway, so the county doesn’t have control over the speed limit.

Another property owner wanted “no parking” buffer zones around his driveway so that he could see oncoming traffic when he pulls out.

The county commissioners said they’d look into all the issues bought up.

Construction on the parking lot is expected to begin next year, with the project wrapping up in the early fall.