A meeting of the Missoula County Commission meant to establish the parameters of an administrative position to relieve Justice of the Peace Marie Andersen of hands-on oversight blamed for her office's unusually high turnover did not go as planned.
Andersen unexpectedly showed up with her own lawyer, surprising commissioners.
They had hoped to discuss a new administrative position that would serve both Andersen and fellow Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway. The commission also hoped to discuss a new judicial aid for Holloway and Andersen to exclusively handle judicial duties for the judges.
The proposals grew out of a report commissioned by the Missoula County Human Resources Department that documented concerns from past justice court staff about Andersen handling administrative duties and imposing disciplinary actions that they blamed for an alarming turnover rate and that created a fear of retaliation for staff members.
Additionally, the report noted Andersen required staffers, including managers and clerks, to perform duties well outside the scope of the job, such as walking her dog, feeding the kittens and maintaining an extensive recycling plan.
Andersen declined to be interviewed for the report.
After the report's release in July, Andersen wrote a guest column in the Missoulian calling the plan for an administrative manager "exciting," and a route to best fulfill the duties of judgeship.
"It's in the best interest of both courts, staff and public to have a single administrative manager working cooperatively and collaboratively insuring a smooth and efficient process for citizens and staff alike," she wrote.
At Wednesday's meeting, that enthusiasm was no longer in evidence.
The commissioners sat on one end of the table, while Andersen — along with Missoula attorney Quentin Rhoades, there as her legal adviser, he said — sat on the other.
The session fell into a revolving conversation about the separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches of government, with Andersen battling any perceived efforts by the commissioners to reach into her office.
"She feels like if the county has too much control over her office, it's harder for her to be independent," Rhoades said after the meeting. "My role as her legal adviser is to help her convey her concerns to the county."
The commissioners said during the meeting they had no intention of overstepping their administrative authority.
"We're trying to figure out a way, for one thing, to give you your time to do judicial things and not have to worry about the daily day-to-day moving paper, people coming in and out, doing that kind of thing, overseeing staff," Commissioner Jean Curtiss told Andersen. "That's where we're headed, to separate the administrative stuff."
Andersen told the commissioners there seemed to be differences of opinion in the room about what duties fall under administrative or judicial; whether certain justice court staff are employees of the judge or the commissioners.
Unlike District Court, she said, her clerks do both, so the duties seem intertwined.
"It's not easy to pick apart what is administrative and what is not," she said.
Ultimately, the two sides decided to fall back and independently clear up what each believes is an administrative duty, like hiring and firing, and what is a judicial duty, such as collecting legal fees.
Rhoades said he was satisfied with each camp parsing those individually and responding to each other in writing. Andersen's office will also be in contact with Holloway to compare notes about what should be considered administrative or judicial duties.
He said the report had created some friction between the two parties and perhaps caused "a misunderstanding." Most justices of the peace, he said, are not attorneys, and so that line between branches of government may be more blurred than when an attorney, like Andersen, is in the office.
Tensions may also be high, he said, because personnel are the ones caught in the middle of the whole thing.
"We're all human," he said. "We just need to work our way through it."
The parties will reconvene on Sept. 21.