Commissioners seek applicants to fill East Missoula vacancy

The Missoula County commissioners are accepting applications to fill a partial term through May 31, 2023 on the East Missoula Community Council.

The appointed board member can continue serving at the conclusion of the partial term, but will be required to file as a candidate.

Members of the East Missoula Community Council act as liaisons between residents of East Missoula and the county commissioners. Member provide useful information and feedback in decisions that affect the community they represent. Community councils are advisory only and have no taxing or other governmental powers.

The council meets once per months except during June, July and August. Applicants must be registered voters within the boundaries of the East Missoula sewer-water district.

Applications are available online at bit.ly/3VdpZUV. The deadline for applications is Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. The commissioners interview and appoint board members following review of applications.

For more information, contact Administrative Assistant, Kyla Lehnerz at klehnerz@missoulacounty.us.