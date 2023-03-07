Mineral County citizens are outraged at their county commissioners after sexually inappropriate remarks made by two county commissioners surfaced last month.

In between gavels during a public meeting on Jan. 20, Commissioners Roman Zylawy and Duane Simons appeared to make a series of comments about a female colleague’s body. When the pair realized their conversation was being recorded, they ended the conversation and Zylawy said, “I’m just saying what I heard on the news.”

Amid laughter, the commissioners’ administrative assistant then stood up and worked on the recording device sitting on the commissioners’ desk.

A video recording of the incident captured by a meeting attendee is available on the “Mineral Co MT unedited” YouTube channel.

Woody Woodford, a Mineral County citizen leading the coalition of residents angry about the commissioners’ conversation, said he was offended when he watched the video.

“Why should it be OK to make those kind of derogatory comments about anybody, especially by public officials in a public meeting?” asked Woodford, who served as a Montana school principal for 10 years and a superintendent for 20.

Seeking accountability, Woodford requested an action item to review the recording during another public meeting on Feb. 24. The commissioners met behind closed doors due to privacy reasons and returned with the determination that there was no sexual harassment intent or criminal intent against the alleged victim.

Mineral County’s third commissioner, Dawn Terrill, who was absent during the Jan. 20 meeting, said she was satisfied with the outcome. She told the Missoulian she felt attacked by members of the public, like Woodford, who addressed the issue on Feb. 24.

“As a Mineral County citizen, I am compelled to address comments made at a commissioners meeting at the podium and from the sidelines on Friday, February 24, 2023,” Terrill wrote in a statement to the Missoulian. “To all of you who tried, in vain, to bully an alleged victim to your will, I’d like you to know that a woman’s advocate NEVER dictates decisions, NEVER shames, NEVER makes judgements and certainly NEVER ‘outs’ alleged victims. Alleged victims are treated with respect and encouraged to define what is best for them.”

But Woodford and his coalition were disappointed there was no recognition of wrongdoing or apology for the Jan. 20 statements. Woodford pointed out the comments not only target the woman in question, but rather, they represent a deeper disrespect for female colleagues and constituents writ large.

Another Mineral County public commenter on Feb. 24, Julie Prater added the unprofessional discussion during the Jan. 20 public meeting underscores a deeper trend of troubling behavior from the Mineral County government. Poor investments, mold in the county jail and out-of-date meeting minutes are among the concerns shared by Prater, Woodford and others in their group.

In October 2022, a judge also ordered the county to audit all cases and defendants affected by the county attorney’s office not disclosing relevant information to defendants in criminal cases.

The writ of mandamus followed months of litigation by 125 plaintiffs alleging misconduct in the Mineral County Attorney’s Office and Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.