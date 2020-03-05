Commissioners to vote Monday on gas tax

Missoula County Commissioners will vote Monday on whether to place a 2-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax on the county’s June ballot.

If approved, the gas tax is expected to raise about $1.1 million per year, to be split evenly between the city and county, for use on road repairs. Its main proponent, Commissioner Josh Slotnick, has cast it as a way to raise much-needed funds for these projects without raising property taxes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“This may be a way for us to capture some revenue from the tourists” who come through each summer, he said.

The commissioners were going to vote on the proposal Thursday, but instead used the hearing to gather additional public comment. While some participants voiced support, others cast it as an added tax and unfair burden on residents of outlying communities.

The commissioners’ vote will take place at 3 p.m. Monday in the Sophie Moiese Room.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.