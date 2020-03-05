Commissioners to vote Monday on gas tax

Missoula County Commissioners will vote Monday on whether to place a 2-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax on the county’s June ballot.
If approved, the gas tax is expected to raise about $1.1 million per year, to be split evenly between the city and county, for use on road repairs. Its main proponent, Commissioner Josh Slotnick, has cast it as a way to raise much-needed funds for these projects without raising property taxes.
“This may be a way for us to capture some revenue from the tourists” who come through each summer, he said.
The commissioners were going to vote on the proposal Thursday, but instead used the hearing to gather additional public comment. While some participants voiced support, others cast it as an added tax and unfair burden on residents of outlying communities.
The commissioners’ vote will take place at 3 p.m. Monday in the Sophie Moiese Room.
