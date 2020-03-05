Commissioners to vote Monday on placing gas tax on ballot

Missoula County Commissioners will vote Monday on whether to put a 2-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax on the ballot.
If the commissioners approve it and voters give it the thumbs-up in June, the gas tax is expected to raise about $1.1 million per year, to be split evenly between the city and county for use on road repairs.
Commissioners were going to vote Thursday on whether to place the measure on the ballot but postponed the vote to Monday to allow more time for public comment.
Its main proponent, Commissioner Josh Slotnick, has cast the gas tax as a way to raise much-needed funds for road projects without raising property taxes and by capturing some revenue from tourists.
Thursday following public comment, Slotnick also said that if the issue goes on the ballot, the county would look for a way to ease the gas tax’s impact on hard-hit drivers.
“We would investigate a way to make sure that people who are low-income folks, who drove lots of miles, could get a rebate back,” he said. "We hear from people who live far away (and) have to drive a lot and don't have a lot of money that this could unduly affect them.” After the hearing, Slotnick said he hoped to have more information about such a strategy within ten days.
You have free articles remaining.
“The idea here is not to punish anyone for being poor and driving a lot,” he said. “This is kind of a user fee” for roads.
At the Thursday hearing, five attendees spoke in support of the measure and four against. Its proponents, like Slotnick, cast it as a smart way to raise revenue for road repairs.
“Missoula County faces a lot of challenges as our community grows,” said Ryan Salisbury. “One significant challenge is maintaining our roadways. Let’s face it, our collectors and arterial streets are not getting any younger. ... I see the gas tax as an alternate revenue source to bridge the gap between the need and what's available to maintain our roads.”
The county projects that the gas tax would cost Missoula County drivers an additional $10.78 per year. The opponents questioned that figure — and predicted that the burden of paying would fall unfairly on outlying communities’ residents.
“The calculated average cost that you stated as 10.78 (dollars) appears to be more on the residents that live close in to the city limits,” said Kathy Whitman, a Republican candidate to represent House District 96 northwest of Missoula.
“There are others that live out in Huson, Frenchtown, Lolo, Clinton, Seeley Lake, Bonner, Condon, they all drive many more miles than what you're assessing,” she said. “These residents fill their gas tanks up many, many more times than you're estimating. This will directly impact them unfairly."
The Missoula City Council already voiced support for placing the measure on the ballot.
The commissioners’ vote will take place at 3 p.m. Monday in the Sophie Moiese Room in the county’s Courtroom Annex.