Commissioners to vote Monday on placing gas tax on ballot

Missoula County Commissioners will vote Monday on whether to put a 2-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax on the ballot.

If the commissioners approve it and voters give it the thumbs-up in June, the gas tax is expected to raise about $1.1 million per year, to be split evenly between the city and county for use on road repairs.

Commissioners were going to vote Thursday on whether to place the measure on the ballot but postponed the vote to Monday to allow more time for public comment.

Its main proponent, Commissioner Josh Slotnick, has cast the gas tax as a way to raise much-needed funds for road projects without raising property taxes and by capturing some revenue from tourists.

Thursday following public comment, Slotnick also said that if the issue goes on the ballot, the county would look for a way to ease the gas tax’s impact on hard-hit drivers.

“We would investigate a way to make sure that people who are low-income folks, who drove lots of miles, could get a rebate back,” he said. "We hear from people who live far away (and) have to drive a lot and don't have a lot of money that this could unduly affect them.” After the hearing, Slotnick said he hoped to have more information about such a strategy within ten days.

