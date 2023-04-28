After deliberating for nearly two hours on Friday, a conference committee accepted the majority of an amendment brought for a bill that would codify parts of the federal Indian Child Welfare Act into state law.

Known as ICWA, the Indian Child Welfare Act determines how Native children are put in foster or adoptive homes, prioritizing family and tribal placements. The federal law was enacted in 1978 in response to decades of state child welfare and private adoption agencies separating Native children from their families.

House Bill 317, which has received strong public support in its committee hearings, comes as the federal ICWA is under threat. The federal Supreme Court in July will issue a ruling on a case that challenges ICWA’s constitutionality.

The bill passed out of the House and Senate but with different amendments, so it was heard in the conference committee as a form of reconciliation. The amendments approved by the committee will then move to the floor where they can be concurred.

Committee action

The committee on Friday was tasked with reviewing an amendment proposed by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, who also sponsored the original bill. While the committee approved most sections in the amendment, there were three main areas of contention.

First, the amendment contains a section about the “determination of Indian status,” instructing courts to “treat the child as an Indian child, unless and until it is determined on the record that the child does not meet the definition of an Indian child.”

Opponents of this section argued it would delay processes and leave children in limbo, but supporters argued the opposite, saying treating a child as if they are Native actually saves time and streamlines processes. On the contrary, supporters said if a child is treated as non-Native and later found to be Native, the process of undoing that work could delay placements.

This section also included language saying that tribes must verify a child’s membership status. Windy Boy argued that as sovereign nations, tribes determine their own membership and said it “is not the business of the state” to do so."

The committee ultimately voted to remove this section of Windy Boy’s amendment from the bill, and after the vote, Windy Boy, half-jokingly said, “See you in court,” alluding to his comments on tribal sovereignty.

Second, Windy Boy’s amendment also removed a section calling for “contingent voidness.” That section stated that only if the federal court strikes ICWA down in its entirety, would the Montana ICWA would become law for two years.

Windy Boy and others argued that the federal Supreme Court is not challenging ICWA “in its entirety,” so it would therefore be unlikely for the court to strike down the law in its fullness. The committee voted to remove the contingent void section from the bill, without much further discussion.

Finally, Windy Boy’s amendment also got rid of a termination date that would sunset the legislation in June 2025. Supporters of the amendment said the bill is meant to keep Native children safe, arguing it should not terminate in two years.

Others said that the termination date makes sense because the Legislature will likely need to revisit the law after the Supreme Court issues a ruling.

Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, said he feared the termination date could put some cases “into limbo,” if the legislation terminated as cases were ongoing. He said he would prefer if the bill required a “revisitation” in 2025, not a “termination.”

The committee ultimately voted to keep the 2025 termination date in the bill.