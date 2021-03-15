Committee tables bill to require licensure for religious teen treatment programs

Gross said the written testimony discussed a child being beaten, molestation and other incidents.

Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, voted against the bill on Friday and said if there is abuse happening, “the state can come in and correct that and address it.”

McGillvray was incorrect.

The Montana Division of Child and Family Services has recorded multiple, ongoing, proven reports of abuse at religious treatment programs — but has no enforcement authority over them. In 2015, former CFS Director Sarah Corbally told state legislators the agency had tallied more than 30 reports of abuse and neglect at unlicensed facilities over the previous five years and could do nothing about it, the Missoulian previously reported.

Bill sponsor Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, said the bill is not about restricting religious practice in residential treatment facilities.

“This is simply about making sure that all children, even in residential treatment programs run by a religious entity, have the right to certain basic things,” Sands said on Friday. “Freedom of religion does not mean that you have the right to abuse children, either sexually, physically, mentally or emotionally.”

Sands noted that not every program has “bad actors” and said the bill is not just about one program. The state is aware of at least five religious residential treatment facilities at present that operate without any oversight.

