Committee tables bill to require licensure for religious teen treatment programs

On a party-line vote, a Montana Senate committee on Friday tabled Senate Bill 312, which aimed to close a loophole that allows religious residential treatment programs for youth in Montana to operate without any state oversight.
The vote was 6-3 in the Montana Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety committee. That means the bill is likely dead for the session, unless a vote is held to bring it back for consideration.
This is the eighth consecutive session that former attendees of religious residential treatment programs, health professionals and lawmakers have fought to require state licensure of religious programs.
During the Senate committee’s hearing of the bill last week, as in past sessions, supporters of Pinehaven Christian Children's Ranch and School, a religious program in St. Ignatius that is unlicensed, and Jeff Laszloffy, president of the Montana Family Foundation, argued that licensure for religious programs is not necessary.
During the same hearing last week, former attendees of religious programs testified in support of the bill and shared experiences of abuse at religious programs that went unregulated. Legislators said Friday they also considered additional written testimony with accounts of abuse at such programs.
“Some of what's described in here is just absolutely horrifying things you wouldn't wish on anybody,” Sen. Jen Gross, D-Helena, said prior to the vote Friday. “Pulled up the stairs by the ponytail and then kicked back down to the bottom again multiple times.”
Gross said the written testimony discussed a child being beaten, molestation and other incidents.
Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, voted against the bill on Friday and said if there is abuse happening, “the state can come in and correct that and address it.”
McGillvray was incorrect.
The Montana Division of Child and Family Services has recorded multiple, ongoing, proven reports of abuse at religious treatment programs — but has no enforcement authority over them. In 2015, former CFS Director Sarah Corbally told state legislators the agency had tallied more than 30 reports of abuse and neglect at unlicensed facilities over the previous five years and could do nothing about it, the Missoulian previously reported.
Bill sponsor Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, said the bill is not about restricting religious practice in residential treatment facilities.
“This is simply about making sure that all children, even in residential treatment programs run by a religious entity, have the right to certain basic things,” Sands said on Friday. “Freedom of religion does not mean that you have the right to abuse children, either sexually, physically, mentally or emotionally.”
Sands noted that not every program has “bad actors” and said the bill is not just about one program. The state is aware of at least five religious residential treatment facilities at present that operate without any oversight.