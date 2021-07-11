Community advocate Dori Gilels running for Ward 3 on Missoula's livability, quality of life

Ward 3 Missoula City Council candidate Dori Gilels, a community advocate and volunteer, is running a campaign based on improving livability and quality of life.
Gilels, 52, has lived in the city for nearly 30 years and most recently was the co-owner and publisher of Mamalode Magazine.
She also was the executive director of Women's Voices for the Earth and has served on numerous boards and committees, including Planned Parenthood, Friends of Missoula Parks and Mountain Home Montana.
After mulling the idea of running for office over the years, she decided to give it a try this cycle.
"I tell people at the doors, and I always elicit laughs when I say this, but I tell people that I'm not doing this with some hidden agenda, I'm not trying to build a political career for myself and I certainly am not doing this to make a lot of money or to be more popular," Gilels said on Friday.
"I'm doing this because I feel like people need to step up and do the work. If we want this community to be a great community, it requires people to do that."
Gilels said the city has done a lot of work on affordable housing, which is brought up most often among voters she talks to. She is a supporter of the city's land-banking programs and wants public-private partnerships to develop those properties to continue.
The city is working on ways to speed up development and Gilels supports its efforts to make the process more efficient, she said.
She wants private interests to develop faster and better housing, mentioning a Butte company — Foothold — as one already working in that arena, she said. Missoula is full of smart and intelligent people, she said, and she wants to see that harnessed to develop solutions to city issues.
Planning growth intelligently and supporting mixed-use buildings are part of making housing more affordable and accessible, she said.
"I think that we have to remember that often challenges can be some of the greatest opportunity we have," Gilels said. "When things are hard, it really forces us to take a good, hard look at ourselves and kind of peel back the layers. We have to get creative and we have to innovate."
She called Missoula's long-range transportation plan, Missoula Connect, "fantastic" and said it is an issue directly tied into the affordable housing crisis. An avid cyclist, she loves the city's parks and trails and having the option to not have to drive everywhere.
A major part of the Missoula Connect plan emphasizes non-motorized transportation, which also overlaps with how she views the city's goals in regard to minimizing climate impacts.
Building infrastructure that supports electric vehicles is a very important part of that process, she said.
She is frustrated with tools, such as the gas tax, being taken away by the state Legislature, she said. Educating and communicating efficiently about taxes and property appraisals is also important.
"We should be able to, as a community, look at ways that we can generate revenue from all the people that come to visit Missoula in the summer," Gilels said. "We are a destination and people pay those taxes and fees everywhere else in the country they go."
Tax increment funding has been a hot topic in Missoula over the years, and she wants to take a "judicious" look and have "scrutiny" when considering it, she said. They do have value and are an important funding tool for creating affordable housing and city infrastructure, she added.
She also wants better ways to communicate to the public what those funds are being used for.
"I think they're incredibly important and without it, there are a whole lot of things we wouldn't have (like) the Food Bank building, Caras Park ... our sidewalks and lighting (and) affordable housing resources we're now able to allocate," Gilels said.
Neighborhood councils are a key part of citizen involvement in local government, she said, and she would like to see them come together and help find solutions to city problems.
Gilels recently was accepted into the Leadership Montana Class of 2022, which is an eight-month educational experience designed to foster leadership skills. She's filling out questionnaires for many local organizations, including the county's Democratic Party.
She has found support from Mayor John Engen, as well as councilor Gwen Jones and Whitney Williams, who ran for Montana governor in the last election cycle.
Gilels is running against Daniel Carlino and the election is slated for Nov. 2. Council members are paid $1,249 per month — around $14,990 per year — and serve a four-year term. Six council seats are open this year.
The Missoulian is profiling candidates in this year's contested city council races.
