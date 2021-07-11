Community advocate Dori Gilels running for Ward 3 on Missoula's livability, quality of life

She is frustrated with tools, such as the gas tax, being taken away by the state Legislature, she said. Educating and communicating efficiently about taxes and property appraisals is also important.

"We should be able to, as a community, look at ways that we can generate revenue from all the people that come to visit Missoula in the summer," Gilels said. "We are a destination and people pay those taxes and fees everywhere else in the country they go."

Tax increment funding has been a hot topic in Missoula over the years, and she wants to take a "judicious" look and have "scrutiny" when considering it, she said. They do have value and are an important funding tool for creating affordable housing and city infrastructure, she added.

She also wants better ways to communicate to the public what those funds are being used for.

"I think they're incredibly important and without it, there are a whole lot of things we wouldn't have (like) the Food Bank building, Caras Park ... our sidewalks and lighting (and) affordable housing resources we're now able to allocate," Gilels said.

Neighborhood councils are a key part of citizen involvement in local government, she said, and she would like to see them come together and help find solutions to city problems.