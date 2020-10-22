Community announces $13.5M renovation, expansion

“Not only do we strive to provide the best medical care and technology – we also want to make medical care more accessible,” Trangmoe said in the statement. “Having easily accessible parking that is close to the entrance, treatment spaces that recognize the special needs of children, behavioral health, and older adults, and an environment that is safe and reduces anxiety are just as important as the latest medical technology.”

Community aims to create a warm and inviting physical environment to improve the experience for patients in the emergency department.

“Non-glare, slip-proof faux wood floors and added handrails will be used to reduce the risk of falling,” Community said in the announcement. “New treatment areas for low-acuity patients who are waiting for test results will help reduce the amount of time patients spend in the ER. A new ambulance garage will accommodate more parking and will provide a safer environment for EMS to transfer patients. A dedicated 911 Lounge will be available for all first responders to grab a bite to eat or chart between calls. Additional space will be added for easier care coordination with social and behavioral health professionals who will assist patients and families with anxiety and support services. “