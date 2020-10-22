Community announces $13.5M renovation, expansion

Community Medical Center & Community Children’s announced Wednesday it is breaking ground on a $13.5 million expansion and remodel of its existing emergency department.
“Many hours of careful thought and planning went into the new emergency department, and I’m excited to break ground on this new facility,” said Dr. Nancy Trangmoe, medical director for Community Medical Center’s Emergency Department, in a statement. “It is important to us that we provide care and facilities that meet the needs of our patients.
In its announcement, Community notes the department will offer adult and pediatric emergency services and amenities, including the following: private rooms, dedicated behavioral health rooms, bariatric sensitive spaces, dedicated isolation room with a decontamination area for patients with contagious diseases, pediatric rooms, new trauma bays, heated ambulance garage, and 911 lounge for first responders.
The news release noted the project is possible because of an investment from LifePoint Health, which owns and operates community hospitals. Community is a joint venture with LifePoint Health and Billings Clinic.
Community noted an analysis of population growth and demographic projections showed the need to renovate and expand the emergency department “to better serve the community.” Citing Bureau of Labor Statistics, Community said the population of people 65 and older in the area is expected to grow roughly 18 percent in the next five years, which will increase demand for health care services. The hospital also said the new pediatric spaces will help Community as a “regional leader in pediatric care” help meet the unique needs of children and families during emergencies.
“Not only do we strive to provide the best medical care and technology – we also want to make medical care more accessible,” Trangmoe said in the statement. “Having easily accessible parking that is close to the entrance, treatment spaces that recognize the special needs of children, behavioral health, and older adults, and an environment that is safe and reduces anxiety are just as important as the latest medical technology.”
Community aims to create a warm and inviting physical environment to improve the experience for patients in the emergency department.
“Non-glare, slip-proof faux wood floors and added handrails will be used to reduce the risk of falling,” Community said in the announcement. “New treatment areas for low-acuity patients who are waiting for test results will help reduce the amount of time patients spend in the ER. A new ambulance garage will accommodate more parking and will provide a safer environment for EMS to transfer patients. A dedicated 911 Lounge will be available for all first responders to grab a bite to eat or chart between calls. Additional space will be added for easier care coordination with social and behavioral health professionals who will assist patients and families with anxiety and support services. “
Swank Enterprises from Missoula and Kalispell is the contractor on the project, which is expected to be complete by early 2022. Community said the emergency department will remain open to care for patients during construction.
"Building this new emergency department is just one more example of how deeply invested we are in the Missoula community and how we are always looking for ways to better serve its needs," said Sandy Podley, Western Division President for LifePoint Health, in a statement. "LifePoint Health is proud to partner with Community Medical Center to continue transforming the health of this region".
