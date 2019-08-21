A celebration dating back to the days when the Milltown Dam was still in place will be revived Sunday by Montana State Parks and Friends of Two Rivers.
Community at the Confluence is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Milltown State Park on the banks of the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers. Among the featured activities are a fly-fishing workshop, history talks, native games and wildlife on display, and bluegrass music.
There'll even be stone-skipping competitions, at 3 p.m. for children and 4 p.m. for adults.
The theme of the free event is “To the River!” Food from the Wild Weenie food truck and beer from the Bonner KettleHouse will be available for purchase. Those who take part in a game can win a free hot dog or brew.
The first Milltown Community at the Confluence was held in 2005, three years before the dam was removed. The most recent was in 2016. The confluence portion of Milltown State Park was opened in 2018 and has since hosted a number of smaller workshops and events there. This is billed as the park's premier summer social event.
The day starts at 11 a.m. with a Road to the Buffalo talk by Sara Scott of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and the fly-fishing workshop. Educational tables highlight bear aware training; herpetology (frogs, toads and salamanders); the University of Montana Bird Ecology lab, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, the Watershed Education Network and others.
A one-hour local history walk starts at noon, followed by a meet-the-critters event with Animal Wonders from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The music starts at 3 p.m. with the Milltown Damn Band, a five-piece bluegrass band from Missoula. Traditional native games are set from 3 to 4 p.m., in conjunction with the stone-skipping contest and gunny sack races for children and adults. Trivia games with the Montana Natural History Center will be played from 4 to 5 p.m.
For more information contact Gwen Keller at Gwen.Keller@mt.gov or call 406-542-5531.