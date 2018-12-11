Missoula just got another faster option for medical care that doesn’t require a trip to the emergency room.
Community Medical Center has opened a second Community FirstCare location in downtown Missoula. The walk-in clinic on the first floor of the new ROAM Student Housing building on East Front Street aims to decrease wait times with online check-in and reduce costs by treating minor ailments.
“This will be a valuable resource for people who work (and live) in downtown Missoula, Rattlesnake, Northside and East Missoula,” said Megan Condra, director of community relations at CMC. “Patients can check in online and skip the waiting room, saving valuable time. If patients check in online, our stats show that they are able to see a medical provider in under three minutes.”
With a dedicated X-ray machine and technician, the clinic will be able to serve patients who would otherwise head to the emergency room. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome, but Condra said if people check in online at communityfirstcare.com, they can save about 10 minutes of waiting.
“So, say you’re not feeling well, you know you’re taking a lunch at 11:30, you can check in online and save your spot at 11:30 and we’ll text you so you don’t forget your appointment,” she explained. “Or we’ll text you, too, saying we’re running five minutes behind so if you want to get a cup of coffee on your way. So people kind of know what to expect.”
Dr. James Quirk said the FirstCare location in the Trempers Shopping Center on Brooks Street has been popular and sees about 20-25 patients a day.
“In the last year we’ve started to do this first care and urgent care," he explained. "And we started to re-imagine what it would be to have a really nice urgent care that people could access simply and easily, and what are the barriers to people going to the urgent care we had. So the Trempers location opened last year at this time and it’s been a pretty successful model.”
In clinics without online check in, Quirk said many people will show up all at the same times, such as after 3:30 when they’ve picked up their kids from school.
“The idea is we don’t want them to wait,” he said. “Now you can just make your appointment the same day online and pick your 10-15 minute window. When we get a little better clockwise, you’ll be able to get on and say Trempers has an hour wait and what does downtown look like?
"So they can still get the quality care they need and we make sure they’re well-cared for and do all the regulatory stuff that we need to do but it just makes it so much easier for them.”
He said the most common ailments the clinic at Trempers sees are people with sore throats, strep throat, influenza, workman’s comp injuries, lower back pain, sprains, strains, lacerations and the common cold. The clinic provides flu shots, as well.
“A high percentage of any medical problems can be taken care of at a primary care office,” he said. “A smaller percentage need the emergency room. And we’re a smaller version of that. If you cut your finger, you probably don’t need the emergency room. We can do that. If you’re concerned about the flu or strep throat, we can do that. We can do kids’ sports physicals. We can do more of a real-time access.”
People who need more complex care will be sent to the facility where it can be done, he explained.
“With the higher costs associated with going to an emergency room, a lot of people will try their best to avoid the big deductible hit,” he said. “Having said that, our job is to take care of the patient. If that’s where they need to be, that’s where they’ll go. If they walk in and say they have chest pain, we might have to call 911. The sweet spot here is the ‘scratch and dent’ that we can take care of in a day.”
The clinic is set up for everything from blood testing to cuts that require stitches, he said.
“What I’m always surprised about is the variety,” Quirk explained. “We often see some very complicated things.”