Community gathers at Doughboy statue to mark Veterans Day in Missoula

Several dozen community members gathered at the Doughboy statue at the Missoula County Courthouse on a snowy Thursday morning to celebrate Veterans Day.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke at the event, while staffers for Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale read letters from the state's congressional delegation.

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Dale Stovall spoke, as did the event's organizer, Susan Reneau. American Legion Post 27's color guard was in attendance, while the VFW Post 209 Honor Guard fired a three-volley salute that was followed by the playing of taps.

"Thank you everyone that's here to remember the sacrifice you had for our country," Gov. Gianforte said, speaking to the veterans at the ceremony. "You have all stepped up when needed, sacrificed, left your family's home and put yourself in harm's way. We have a debt we can never fully repay to each one of you. So we're here today to say a thank you on behalf of a grateful nation and state."

Stovall spoke about Gold Star families — those who have lost a family member during wartime — and how during the world wars there was very little help for them.

"All of sudden a person from Western Union comes up to your house with a teletype saying that your loved one had been killed," Stovall said. "And that's what you got. Nothing else. We didn't have insurance like we do now."

He also talked about health care for veterans, saying Montana needs around 28 more doctors to help staff Veteran Affairs clinics around the state.

Statistica.com reported in October of this year that 43.92% of males in the United States aged 75 years or older are veterans, with the number of homeless veterans over 15,000.

There were more than 17 million military veterans in the United States in 2019, the same report said.

There were 6,261 suicides by veterans in 2019, according to a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs report.

The VA's budget for fiscal year 2020 was $220.2 billion and it is the second-largest government agency, only trailing the Department of Defense.

Veterans who live in rural areas also have issues accessing medical care, Stovall said.

"We need to find some way to incentivize doctors to come into the VA ... that's one of the issues that we need to address," Stovall said.

In a letter read aloud by a representative, Sen. Tester, who chairs the Senate's Veteran Affairs Committee, said he is "rolling up my sleeves to advance new efforts that will pay for the continuing cost of war," and is "working every day to hold the VA accountable in providing veterans of all generations the benefits of the care they earned."

Sen. Daines mentioned in his letter that nearly 100,000 veterans "call our beautiful state home" and that "we must stay committed to ensuring they receive the respect and benefits they've earned."

Rep. Rosendale's letter said he "appreciates" all veterans have done and "without you, those who served in the past and those who serve now, we as a nation would not exist today."

"On behalf of the state of Montana, let me be very clear, thank you for your service, thank you for your sacrifice and thank you for making this nation a safer place where we still celebrate and enjoy freedom," Gov. Gianforte said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

