Community group organizes story walk through Franklin to the Fort neighborhood

In an effort to bring neighbors together and build community, residents of the Franklin to the Fort have organized an outdoor story walk through their neighborhood featuring a new locally written original piece of short fiction called “What Makes a Village?”
The story walk, set for Saturday, was organized by the Franklin to the Fort (F2F) Neighbors in Action group, and features five separate routes for families to take, all leading to Franklin Park. Each route features 12 stations that progress the storyline, which follows two 11-year-olds who explore themes of community, friendship and illness.
“The theme of the story, as well as the title, is really getting at what we’re about, which is, how can we be a village together in this corner of Missoula?” said Kate Wilburn, author and illustrator of the story walk tale and a member of the F2F group.
Each of the 12 stations will host one page of the story, along with Wilburn’s colorful and whimsical illustrations.
“If a person goes to any one of the five beginning points, they’ll find the preface and the first page of the story stapled to a telephone pole or on an A-frame on the sidewalk,” she said. “Then there’s going to be a map saying, continue walking this way.”
The five routes start at points spread out across the neighborhoods to make the routes accessible to more people and keep families socially distanced. Each route is about three-quarters of a mile long.
The event is more than just a fun activity for families to take part in. No matter what route you start on, you’ll end up at Franklin Park, where organizers will be registering people to join the F2F Neighbors in Action group and attendees will be encouraged to write down their biggest and best ideas for the future of their community.
“We’ll have a couple tables set up, wearing masks of course, to greet people and to answer questions and take people's names and addresses and make sure they have our Facebook page,” she said. “We’ll also have a big piece of butcher paper, which is a way to have people write down what their ideas are for how we can support each other and what would be helpful in our neighborhood.”
Efforts to revitalize some of Missoula’s underrepresented neighborhoods, like the Northside/Westside, River Road and Franklin to the Fort areas, have been underway for a few years, said Rebecca Pettit, a member of the F2F Neighbors in Action group. She said she and others were inspired by work on the Northside/Westside to create a group for Franklin to the Fort.
“Two years ago we started having some of these conversations around housing and what it means to be in a community and in a neighborhood,” she said. “Things happen in this neighborhood without any of our real input … For us, we just wanted to have more of a say of what happens where we live.”
“The intention is to continue to be reaching out to as many neighbors in Franklin to the Fort as possible to build human connection with each other and be syncing together about what would make this neighborhood more delightful for people to live in,” Wilburn added.
Since the pandemic started, the group has been meeting via Zoom and Pettit said participation has grown in the face of coronavirus.
“I have had a lot of people reach out, because I think COVID has brought to light the needs of a neighborhood.”
They plan to leave the story book routes up for as long as weather allows. On Saturday, they hope turnout is high and want not only Franklin to the Fort residents, but all Missoulians to come with their biggest dreams for a better future.
“A small but mighty group of neighbors can do some really awesome things,” Pettit said.