Community group organizes story walk through Franklin to the Fort neighborhood

The five routes start at points spread out across the neighborhoods to make the routes accessible to more people and keep families socially distanced. Each route is about three-quarters of a mile long.

The event is more than just a fun activity for families to take part in. No matter what route you start on, you’ll end up at Franklin Park, where organizers will be registering people to join the F2F Neighbors in Action group and attendees will be encouraged to write down their biggest and best ideas for the future of their community.

“We’ll have a couple tables set up, wearing masks of course, to greet people and to answer questions and take people's names and addresses and make sure they have our Facebook page,” she said. “We’ll also have a big piece of butcher paper, which is a way to have people write down what their ideas are for how we can support each other and what would be helpful in our neighborhood.”

Efforts to revitalize some of Missoula’s underrepresented neighborhoods, like the Northside/Westside, River Road and Franklin to the Fort areas, have been underway for a few years, said Rebecca Pettit, a member of the F2F Neighbors in Action group. She said she and others were inspired by work on the Northside/Westside to create a group for Franklin to the Fort.