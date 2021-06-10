Community Medical Center announces new CEO

Community Medical Center in Missoula announced on Thursday that Bob Gomes has been named the hospital's new chief executive officer, effective July 6.

Gomes serves as the CEO of Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Both Canyon Vista and Community Medical Center are owned by LifePoint Health.

Bob Gomes Bob Gomes will be the new CEO of Community Medical Center.

“Bob is deeply committed to our mission of making communities healthier and we are excited to introduce him to CMC and the Missoula community,” said Sandy Podley, president of LifePoint Health’s Western Division.

“Bob’s understanding of and passion for community-based health care will be a valuable asset to the hospital and the community, and we look forward to everything Community Medical Center will accomplish under his leadership,” Podley said.

At one time, Gomes served as the vice president of physician services at St. Peter's Health in Helena.

“I am excited to join the Community team and help further solidify the hospital’s legacy of providing high quality care for Missoula and the surrounding area,” Gomes said. “This hospital is a vital asset to this community, and I am looking forward to working alongside this dedicated team as we embark on the next chapter together."