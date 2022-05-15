Community Medical Center celebrates 100 years in Missoula

Community Medical Center is celebrating its 100th year in Missoula, and licensed occupational therapist Julie Kraft has seen an astounding amount of changes in the industry as an employee for 34 of those years.

When she first started as a student, she wrote everything by hand. Now everything's computerized.

“Advances in medicine have been huge and we’ve learned lots of things along the way,” Kraft explained. “When I first started here, patients would stay on the orthopedic unit for weeks at a time and we wouldn’t get them out of bed right away. Now we get patients out of bed the day of their surgery."

The average length of stay has decreased dramatically since she started.

"We really have an emphasis on getting people up and moving because we now know that’s the right thing to do," Kraft continued.

In 1922, the 28-bed hospital that would evolve into Community Medical Center opened its doors in downtown Missoula on Main Street, the longtime site of the Missoula Public Library’s old facility. That’s according to the late Ty Robinson, one of the hospital’s founders who was a trustee on the organization’s board back when it was a nonprofit. (Robinson recorded a video about the history of Community before he died, which can be viewed online at bit.ly/3w6f3P9.)

"For the past 100 years, we’ve been in a continual state of evolution,” explained Megan Condra, Community’s director of marketing and community relations.

The hospital has progressed from hand-crank beds, bells ringing from patient rooms and a separate ‘men’s ward’ to the modern facility it is today. It’s now got a 32-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a 30-bed Women and Newborns Center, a free-standing cancer center that can treat children, a 16-bed regional orthopedic unit, 10-bed rehabilitation unit, over 80 medical specialties and a new, expanded emergency department opening in 2023.

Bob Gomes, the CEO of Community Medical Center, said they’re in the process of building a new catheterization laboratory.

“It’s the latest and greatest technology," he explained. "About a million and a half dollars worth of equipment coming in. That’s pretty exciting.”

The hospital continues to add pediatric specialties as well as adult services, he said, including a full-time critical care doctor.

In 2016, the hospital transitioned from a nonprofit to a private, for-profit entity. It’s now owned by LifePoint Health, a Tennessee-based corporation that operates 65 hospitals across the country. With nearly 1,000 employees, Community is one of Missoula County’s largest employers and is a regional hub for services. Condra said people in rural Montana and even parts of Idaho often come for the hospital’s services that smaller hospitals can’t provide.

Gomes noted that the nationwide labor shortage combined with Missoula’s ongoing affordable housing crisis has made it difficult to recruit and retain workers.

“One example is we had a nurse scheduled last year to come here and she put seven offers in on houses,” he recalled. “She didn’t get any of them. What we did is we actually went and leased four fully-furnished one-bedroom apartments to really help transition."

While not a full solution, it gives new hires time.

"They’re not meant to be permanent, but we’ve got this and they can land there until they can connect with people and find an apartment," Gomes continued. "That’s helped us, but we’re not sure that’s enough. But we’ll continue to explore options.”

Gomes is proud of how his staff dealt with the COVID pandemic, although he cautioned that it’s not over.

“Things have changed the last two years,” he said. “At first, you know, the public was very grateful and I think they are for the most part still are. Now people are just tired of the pandemic. And then what happens is we get to see them at the most vulnerable state. And it’s very tough for them, but for us, how do we continue to support them?”

He said his staff has remained committed to helping people survive the disease throughout the pandemic, even as the public has largely moved on from taking precautions.

The hospital still hasn’t gotten back to the pre-pandemic level number of patients, he noted, and the entire healthcare industry is reeling from increased prices of labor and equipment along with supply-chain issues.

“Daily, we see where the losses are mount up for healthcare systems,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of our expenses go up over 30% in the last year. More worrisome is small, individual hospitals. It’s a tough balance right now.”

Kraft, the occupational therapist, has transitioned from hospital administration back to direct caregiving during her 34-year career.

She finds the direct interaction with people she’s helping return to daily activity the most rewarding part of the job.

“I feel like Community is very good about being interdisciplinary and all of us work together as a team to achieve the patient’s goals,” she said.

She started working at the hospital as a student, never left, and now can't even estimate the number of patients she's seen.

"I couldn't even tell you," she said. "I see patients all day long. But when I first came here, there were well over 20 occupational therapists. Now I'm the only full-time occupational therapist in the inpatient hospital."

Condra said the hospital plans many public events throughout the year, including a summer ice cream social and an employee celebration at the end of the year.

“While buildings and services have grown, our legacy and culture rest in our caregivers,” Condra said. “This is a proud moment in time for all our staff, both past and present, to celebrate our legacy of caring for our neighbors and our community.”

