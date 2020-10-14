Community Medical Center CEO to exit

The CEO of Community Medical Center will be leaving to take other job next month.
Dean French will be leaving his position as chief executive officer at the hospital effective Nov. 20.
In a statement, the hospital's director of marketing and community relations Megan Condra said he was departing for another career opportunity.
"Dean has been a positive and dynamic leader for Community Medical Center the past five years," her statement read. "We appreciate his service to our hospital and community and wish him all the best in his new role."
The recruitment process for another new permanent CEO is underway, and the hospital plans to keep the community informed when a new leader has been identified, she added.
"In the meantime, Mike Poore has been selected as interim CEO," Condra concluded. "Mike comes to CMC most recently from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, another LifePoint facility in Lewiston, Idaho, where he served as interim CEO for several months."
French took the helm of Community Medical in September of 2015. Community did not name the new position he will take.
Community Medical Center includes a 151-bed acute care medical facility with a surgical floor, pediatric and adult intensive care, surgical services, a Level IIIB neonatal intensive care unit, orthopedics, physical therapy, cardiology, a Level III trauma center, respiratory services and many more facilities.
Community Medical Center was originally a nonprofit but was purchased by a for-profit partnership between Billings Clinic and Regional Care Health Partners in 2015. The hospital admits 5,000 inpatients per year and provides 151,000 outpatient services annually. Community employs over 1,100 people with a combined payroll of over $65 million a year.
