Community Medical Center reaches halfway point in emergency department remodel

Missoula’s Community Medical Center hit the halfway point this week in the $13.4 million remodel of its emergency department.

The project aims to expand and streamline the medical center’s emergency care access. It’s estimated to be finished next spring, Chief Operating Officer Jim Gillhouse said. This week, Phase I of the project wrapped up, unveiling the new emergency department entrance.

Patients started using the entrance at CMC Tuesday morning. The new area is spacious, and features a brand-new registration area along with clinical rooms, Gillhouse said.

“We’re already seeing patients, so it’s working well,” Gillhouse said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, about 15 patients came in through the new space via walk-in, ambulances and LifeFlight, CMC Marketing Director Megan Condra said.

The new entrance is on the same side as the current one, along the hospital’s South Avenue side.

Gillhouse said it feels fantastic to hit the halfway mark on the project. The team wanted a new, modern-looking space that’s efficient and patient-friendly.

“This work has been three years in the making,” Gillhouse said, adding the space has a beautiful, modern design.

The design and construction teams have thought through several details of the space.

Also featured in the renovation will be an area for patients awaiting medical test results, designed to improve the patient flow and free up emergency room beds, Gillhouse said.

Once the project is complete, the emergency department will upgrade from 13 beds, some of which are shared, to 18 beds that are all private.

Emergency medical service teams will use a temporary entrance while construction continues. The second phase of the project includes the building of two new trauma bays, Gillhouse added.

A new, covered ambulance bay hasn’t been completed yet — that’s also part of Phase II.

Gillhouse pointed to western Montana’s growing population as one of the chief reasons for needing an expanded and renovated emergency department. This growth creates a higher demand for health services, especially among people over the age of 65.

Resources and space will be allocated for specific patient populations like pediatrics, seniors, pregnant women and people experiencing mental health or substance abuse issues, according to a CMC press release.

The new space is also environmentally conscious. Construction crews will install a new groundwater cooling system, which saves energy costs and reduces the net amount of energy the hospital uses during peak times.