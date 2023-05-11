Community Medical Center in Missoula said the hospital went on lockdown on Wednesday after threats were made, but details are scarce about the incident.

"Yesterday, Community Medical Center was notified of concerning and credible threats made against our facility and a few members of our team," said Megan Condra, director of marketing and community relations at the hospital. "We immediately notified the Missoula Police Department and initiated protocols to secure the hospital campus as well as nearby clinics, care partners and organizations."

She said the hospital is "committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for staff and patients."

"Since that time, we have increased security presence onsite and continue to follow our safety protocols and procedures," Condra said. "The safety of our patients, employees, physicians, volunteers and visitors is our top priority, and we continue to work with the local authorities on next steps."

No additional details were provided. Missoula Police Department spokesperson said there are no charges pending after detectives investigated the incident.

Last year, Missoula health care workers and officials said they've experienced an uptick in abuse and threats since the pandemic began.