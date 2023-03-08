In keeping up with western Montana’s climb in population over the last few years, Community Medical Center will expand its cardiovascular center to stay in line with Missoula’s increased need for heart health treatment.

“It’s something that’s been in the works for a while,” CMC Director of Marketing Megan Condra said on Wednesday. “With the growing population, which is no surprise to anyone, and our aging population, not only is it necessary now but it’s only going to be more necessary into the future.”

The project will add 19,015 square feet to the hospital’s current cardiovascular center, built in 2001. It requires a $17.9 million investment from the hospital. Construction is scheduled to start this fall, and is expected to wrap up within a two-year timeframe.

A non-invasive cardiovascular diagnostic testing area, space for two cardiac catheterization labs, 10 new exam rooms and an expansion of the physician office and clinical support areas are new features that will come with the construction. Cardiovascular services will be centralized in the renovated space.

CMC Chief Operating Officer Jim Gillhouse said staff particularly look forward to the additional working space.

“We’re going to have a lot more room to treat patients,” he said. CMC’s providers see patients from outside of Missoula’s county limits, including Deer Lodge, Superior, Polson, Ronan and Stevensville.

CMC currently has a partnership with the Billings Clinic Heart and Vascular center that’s been in place since 2018.

“This is going to allow us to continue to recruit very high-quality clinicians and physicians to the community,” Gillhouse said. “It’s going to also allow us to be able to expand our services to meet the growing demand in western Montana.”

Missoula’s improved cardiovascular center will host many of the services found at the Billings Clinic Heart and Vascular center. Gillhouse said more cardiologists are slated to join CMC this summer, and the medical center will keep adding to its staff as the program and demand for care increases.

Matt Weiss, M.D., works as a non-invasive cardiologist in Missoula.

“We’re thrilled really to get this building approved,” Weiss said. “Since I've been here in the last four years we’ve been rapidly growing in Missoula and the surrounding communities.”

CMC is the only hospital in western Montana that’s earned accreditation from the American College of Cardiology as a Chest Pain Center. The certification is a nod to CMC’s quality in care for heart attack patients, Weiss explained.

“There’s really a need for more health care in this part of the state in particular,” Weiss said. “We’re going to be able to help accommodate that.”

The Providence Heart Institute at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula also provides full-spectrum cardiac care.