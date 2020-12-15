Community Medical Hospital, Providence receive first doses of vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula hospitals are among a total of 10 facilities across Montana that are receiving a shipment this week from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. The state anticipates receiving a second shipment of vaccines a week subsequent to the first round that will contain both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the state's vaccination plan.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna was “highly effective." The FDA aims to grant emergency authorization to the Moderna vaccine later this week, with distribution across the country to follow.

According to Montana's vaccination plan, residents and staff at nursing homes are next in line to receive the vaccine. The state is also expecting another shipment of the Pfizer vaccine within the next 21 days because the vaccine requires a second dose administered 21 days after the first dose.

On Tuesday, Community Medical Center and Providence St. Patrick moved the first shipments of the vaccine into freezers at their facilities because the vaccine must be stored at extremely cold temperatures.

Dombrouski said Providence Montana has been working with local, state and federal public health authorities for many months to ensure a smooth rollout of the vaccine.