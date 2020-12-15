Community Medical Hospital, Providence receive first doses of vaccine

The first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Missoula on Tuesday, when Community Medical Hospital and Providence St. Patrick Hospital each received 975 doses from Pfizer Inc.
Frontline health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, in accordance with a vaccination plan from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services and guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control. Vaccines are not yet available for the general public.
Community Medical Hospital and Providence St. Patrick Hospital will begin to vaccinate staff on Thursday, according to emails the facilities sent to the Missoulian.
"In keeping with recommendations from the CDC, we will offer first access to those caregivers at highest risk of exposure based on their role and where they work," Joyce Dombrouski, chief executive of Providence Montana, said in an email to the Missoulian.
Dombrouski said she expects that it will take several weeks to vaccinate the approximately 2,500 health care workers that Providence St. Patrick employs. Eventually, she said, all of the facility's caregivers will have access to the vaccine.
Community Medical Center has prioritized frontline staff and Missoula Emergency Services personnel, followed by clinical and non-clinical staff and medical staff, communications director Megan Condra said in an email.
Support Local Journalism
The Missoula hospitals are among a total of 10 facilities across Montana that are receiving a shipment this week from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. The state anticipates receiving a second shipment of vaccines a week subsequent to the first round that will contain both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the state's vaccination plan.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna was “highly effective." The FDA aims to grant emergency authorization to the Moderna vaccine later this week, with distribution across the country to follow.
According to Montana's vaccination plan, residents and staff at nursing homes are next in line to receive the vaccine. The state is also expecting another shipment of the Pfizer vaccine within the next 21 days because the vaccine requires a second dose administered 21 days after the first dose.
On Tuesday, Community Medical Center and Providence St. Patrick moved the first shipments of the vaccine into freezers at their facilities because the vaccine must be stored at extremely cold temperatures.
Dombrouski said Providence Montana has been working with local, state and federal public health authorities for many months to ensure a smooth rollout of the vaccine.
"Our team has been meeting regularly to prepare for its arrival," she said in an email. "As part of that planning, we have put strategies in place to receive and distribute the vaccine, which includes safe and appropriate measures for cold storage."
According to CDC guidance and the state's vaccination plan, essential workers such as police officers, firefighters, corrections officers, teachers, food and agriculture workers, utility workers, and transportation workers will be among those to be vaccinated in the next stages of vaccine administration, after health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.