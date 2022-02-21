Community Medical responds to class action lawsuit filed by employees

A spokesperson for Community Medical Center has responded to a class-action lawsuit filed by a group of employees who allege that they were underpaid by the hospital.

The lawsuit was filed in Missoula County District Court last week on behalf of hundreds of workers who allege that the hospital inaccurately counted hours for many of them and hasn't fixed the problem.

The Montana Nurses Association is not a party to the lawsuit, but represents 257 nurses at Community Medical Center for collective bargaining purposes.

Megan Condra, the director of marketing and community relations at the hospital in Missoula, said the hospital is disappointed the union has taken legal action.

"Particularly because this issue stems from a ransomware attack with a third-party vendor," Condra said. "In December, we learned that the Kronos Enterprise System, our cloud-based timekeeping platform, went down nationwide due to a ransomware issue on the national Kronos system. This situation impacted all companies and employees worldwide that utilize the cloud-based version of this payroll system."

The hospital had to implement manual entry procedures, she said.

"Every employee continued to be paid every pay cycle as we worked through this unfortunate situation," she said. "In some instances, employees were overpaid and in other instances they were underpaid, largely resulting from delayed pay premiums and differentials."

The hospital also worked individually with employees who worked additional hours beyond their regular schedule to supplement their extra earnings as quickly as possible, she said.

The lawsuit alleges that after Dec. 12, the hospital simply paid employees for the same number of hours they had worked in the previous pay period, even though many employees may have actually worked more hours.

"When we regained access to the Kronos system in late January, our facility timekeepers begun the reconciliation process going back to the initial impacted pay period of December 11, 2021," Condra said. "That process was recently completed, and the final data reconciliation is now underway to address any remaining wage discrepancies."

After the problem was identified, the hospital immediately began communicating to all employees and encouraged them to go to human resources if they were concerned about their paycheck, Condra said.

"And we performed initial, estimated reconciliations for immediate payment on an individual basis in cases of financial hardship," Condra said. "In an additional attempt to proactively ensure staff were paid as accurately as possible, a reconciliation was completed after the first two pay dates with any identified underpayments being made to staff."

The lawsuit alleges that a large number of CMC employees are individually owed hundreds or thousands of dollars in unpaid wages.

Vicky Byrd, a nurse who is the CEO of the Montana Nurses Association, released a statement last week saying the hospital needs to resolve the issue immediately because many workers can't afford to miss even a partial paycheck.

"Since this process was completed, we know of no employee who has been underpaid by thousands of dollars as alleged," Condra said. "In fact, at this point, it appears there may be at least as many overpayments as there are underpayments, a fact that is conveniently ignored in these ongoing and disappointing allegations."

A final data reconciliation is underway to address any wage discrepancies, she noted, and the hospital has said it will hire an independent auditor to review and validate the accuracy of "this extraordinary complex payroll reconciliation process." She anticipates that will begin in the next 30 days.

"We are so appreciative of our team who has worked around the clock for the past two months to address the impact of this malicious ransomware attack on our employees," Condra said. "Although this criminal act was completely beyond our control, we will continue to work nonstop toward a final resolution of this matter. Ensuring our caregivers are compensated accurately for serving our patients and community is of utmost importance to us."

Community Medical Center is owned by LifePoint Health, a Tennessee-based for-profit corporation.

