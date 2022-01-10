Community Medical responds to nurses' pay demands, says pay issues will be solved by next week

Following accusations of underpaying and delaying hourly employees’ wages, Community Medical Center says it’s working to reconcile the situation and get staff paid by the end of this week.

However, in a letter sent Friday to CMC from the Montana Nurses Association, those impacted by the crisis — which MNA says is more than 250 nurses — had demanded the medical group better clarify its repayment plan and respond to new questions by Monday.

As of press time, neither CMC nor MNA confirmed if the medical group had responded to the association's new requests. CMC officials could not be reached for comment Monday.

The association sent an initial letter to Community Medical Center CEO Bob Gomes last Tuesday outlining where paychecks had fallen short, saying nurses have been “severely underpaid."

Dec. 3 was the last time nurses were properly paid, the letter says. Through a survey of its members, MNA learned some nurses have been underpaid by up to $4,500. The average underpayment is $1,000 per nurse, but growing.

The letter attributes the lapse in pay to a ransomware attack on CMC’s timekeeping software vendor, the Kronos Enterprise System. Nurses have been required to keep track of their hours manually, which they have done diligently, but CMC still has not done payroll correctly.

“The situation is not only a breach of employees’ trust, it is also illegal,” the letter sent on Tuesday says.

The second letter sent on Friday says CMC had guaranteed to reconcile all outstanding wages for the two December pay periods where significant amounts of money were missing from employees’ paychecks. It also asks the hospital to clarify that all eight categories of pay, including regular, overtime, holiday and critical, will be compensated in full via direct deposit by Jan. 14.

Hourly employees are bearing the burden of the pay crisis; salaried employees have not been affected, Montana Nurses Association CEO Vicky Byrd explained. CMC has been duplicating the paychecks hourly staff received on Dec. 3, essentially not taking into account any overtime, holiday, differential or hazard pay accrued.

“We appreciate the efforts made by CMC to rectify the ongoing pay crisis and we see your plan as a positive step towards resolution,” the letter reads. But, MNA is considering “any unforeseen processing glitches” resulting in underpayment as continuing noncompliance.

In an email to the nurses association, CMC said this process “will largely make employees ‘whole,’” according to the letter. MNA responded saying they have serious concerns with this statement.

“Our understanding is that CMC will continue in its failure to pay shift differentials, on-call pay, and other wages earned by nurses and others. CMC does not make clear what other pay codes are included in this category of nonpayments," the letter reads.

“We remain vigilant in ensuring that CMC lives up to its promises and to comply with Montana law," it continues.

The Montana Nurses Association is being represented by McConnell Law Offices, PLLC and Raph Graybill of Graybill Law Firm PC.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.