Community members air concerns over systemic racism, proposal for research project

Community members aired concerns over systemic racism in Missoula and a proposal for a research project to help the city address those issues during a Wednesday meeting of a new City Council committee dedicated to addressing issues of racism and public safety.
"That research that we're wanting to do is just stalling a process that needs to just happen already," Meshayla Cox, of the Montana Racial Equity Project, commented during the virtual meeting. "We don't have to take the time to prove that our experiences are real."
Community members expressed concerns after the new City Council Ad Hoc Committee for Public Safety and Systemic Racism heard a proposal during its first meeting last week for a research project that would include interviews with members of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) community on their experiences of marginalization, inequity, injustice and oppression, compile their responses, and suggest an action plan.
Soon after forming to address issues of race in Missoula and better hear underrepresented voices, the new committee commissioned strategic communications firm Six Pony Hitch to form a steering group comprising members of the BIPOC community. The steering group, called LEARN Missoula, formed the proposal, which is available on the city's website.
Although the research project aims to better represent marginalized voices and create a more equitable community, some said Wednesday that the research is unnecessary because BIPOC individuals have already shared their experiences.
"We absolutely do not need another research project to prove that racism is real or put Black folks' or POC trauma on the line for y'all to learn about racism," Cox said. "The evidence is clear as day and has been stated in various ways from BIPOC folks in the Missoula community for decades."
The virtual committee meeting lasted for about two hours, with the majority of the time spent on public comment as council members listened.
"I am glad we are having this conversation," Mirtha Becerra, committee chair, told the Missoulian following the meeting. "It was long overdue. Clearly, this is Step One, and there's much work to be done to ensure we are as inclusive as we can be. I look forward to collaboratively refining our path toward systemic change."
Many members of the public, in addition to comments submitted to the City Council via email, said they did not support the proposal for the research project. The proposal came through Six Pony Hitch from a team of BIPOC community members who include Wilena Old Person, Jamar Galbreath, Laurelle C. Warner, Alex Kim, Ku’au Ahina, Brad Hall and also from Six Pony Hitch owner Spider McKnight, who is not BIPOC.
Shaley Hall was among those who opposed the proposal. Hall said she has faced discrimination in Missoula, including at recent protests at the courthouse following the May 25 death of George Floyd when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 8 minutes. Hall said she did not support the use of strategic communications firm Six Pony Hitch for the project, and instead asked council members to "sit down, and you ask yourselves what you do every day to be anti-racist."
A statement from Six Pony Hitch and LEARN Missoula read by Council President Bryan Von Lossberg stated that City Council reached out to Six Pony Hitch due to the firm's status of being on the city's preferred vendor list for communication and their work on the Downtown Master Plan. The statement will be available on the city's new website, engagemissoula.com, that aims to bolster public engagement.
"When the council approached Six Pony Hitch, the owner of the organization, Spider McKnight, indicated that BIPOC voices and experiences need to be at the center of this work," the statement read. "The City Council asked her if she could identify and assemble a team made up of leaders from the BIPOC community with experience in qualitative research and community engagement."
McKnight reached out to BIPOC professionals she had collaborated with on previous projects who helped identify people to join, develop and lead the LEARN Missoula team, according to the statement. Although the city is commissioning the firm, and the BIPOC leaders on the LEARN Missoula team, Six Pony Hitch is "in no way leading or directing the LEARN Missoula team," the statement read.
"Project LEARN Missoula is still in its formative stage and will undergo several reiterations as the scope of its work is fully defined, and the team not only invites but requires critical feedback, particularly from our BIPOC community members," the statement read. "The foundational premise of this qualitative research plan is that systemic oppression, particularly white supremacy and racism, exists in Missoula, and BIPOC's lived experiences must be centered in dismantling them."
Still, some community members said the council's time would be better spent creating action plans around already shared BIPOC narratives.
"Our experiences, as previously stated, have been shared a ton of times," Ecko Beck commented. " … What we do need is action."
Beck said that among other issues, there needs to be more action around homelessness in Missoula, and specifically, the houseless Indigenous population, as well as permanent support for residents struggling with behavioral health issues.
The man shared his account of the incident, which included members of an armed group following and confronting him, and police officers handcuffing and questioning him.
"I'm pretty traumatized by the experience, and I hope that people can learn from this and understand what's going on and what these things mean," he said. "It was scary to me that the Black Lives Matter protests turned into something completely different, and there's people controlling it with guns and saying that they are protecting the Black Lives Matter protest."
Ja'Ton Simpson, who spoke at a recent Black Lives Matter rally in Missoula, also said that he has been pulled over at gunpoint in Missoula twice since he moved here in 2001 to attend the University of Montana.
"I understand the profiling that does go into that, and I'm still trying to live with that each and every day, specifically within this community knowing that that could happen and worse things can happen from that," Simpson said.
Simpson said he was struck by the comments made by Hall and the young man detained at the protest.
"It goes back to this trust issue on how the law enforcement here is keeping people like me safe," Simpson said. "It's astonishing that the cops were not involved when armed people were tackling citizens."
Becerra, committee chair, thanked everyone who has participated in meetings, protests and advocacy regarding public safety and systemic racism in Missoula.
“Your voices have been instrumental in getting us here and propelling us to do everything we can to affect the change that's needed," Becerra said.
