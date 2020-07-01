Community members air concerns over systemic racism, propsal for research project

"We absolutely do not need another research project to prove that racism is real or put Black folks' or POC trauma on the line for y'all to learn about racism," Cox said. "The evidence is clear as day and has been stated in various ways from BIPOC folks in the Missoula community for decades."

The virtual committee meeting lasted for about two hours, with the majority of the time spent on public comment as council members listened.

"I am glad we are having this conversation," Mirtha Becerra, committee chair, told the Missoulian following the meeting. "It was long overdue. Clearly, this is Step One, and there's much work to be done to ensure we are as inclusive as we can be. I look forward to collaboratively refining our path toward systemic change."

Many members of the public, in addition to comment submitted to the City Council via email, said they did not support the proposal for the research project. The proposal came through Six Pony Hitch from a team of BIPOC community members who include Wilena Old Person, Jamar Galbreath, Laurelle C. Warner, Alex Kim, Ku’au Ahina, Brad Hall and Six Pony Hitch owner Spider McKnight.