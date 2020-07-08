Community members push for mask mandate; organizations launch safety campaign

Community members and an organization that supports seniors pushed this week for a mask requirement in advance of a Missoula City-County Board of Health meeting Thursday to consider a mandate on indoor face coverings.
"Masks only work if we all wear them. Make it mandatory! It's the only way for us to keep our number of cases low and hopefully prevent any more deaths," wrote Kerry Ann on a Facebook post with information about the meeting shared by the City of Missoula.
Sue Snyder Gerard commented on the same post: "Please make masks mandatory in public places. Too many ppl are blowing this off."
In a letter about the proposed mandate that Missoula Aging Services CEO Susan Kohler shared with the Missoulian, the nonprofit cited the increased risk older adults have for severe illness from COVID-19.
"MAS had hoped Montanans would take personal responsibility by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, but they are not," the letter read. "As the voice of older adults and those that care for them, we must express our concern for the safety of this very vulnerable population. This is why Missoula Aging Services is asking you to make wearing face masks mandatory."
Earlier this week, COVID-19 incident commander Cindy Farr said the health department had already received over 1,000 comments on the proposed rule, which would go into effect immediately and apply to people ages 12 and older. Those comments were not yet available to the public Wednesday, but the push some individuals and organizations were making on social media for a mandate came as the county counted 60 active cases and numbers rise statewide.
Missoula Aging Services noted that many older adults are remaining at home and that COVID-19 has increased the difficulty and challenges faced by staff when delivering in-home services and Meals on Wheels safely to older adults.
"We are doing our best to manage and provide support, but we need the people of Missoula County to do the same," the letter read. "It is sad that so many community members and businesses are not taking steps to minimize the spread of this virus."
Wednesday, Destination Missoula, Missoula Economic Partnership and United Way of Missoula County launched an educational campaign on the safety benefits of precautions such as face coverings and social distancing for the community. The organizations were not commenting on the proposed mandate, but noted the rising cases in Missoula as well as campaign information available at safermissoula.org.
“We know social distancing and masks make a big difference," Barb Neilan, Executive Director of Destination Missoula, said in a press release. "We also know that it can feel like an inconvenience to do those things. But in order to keep our community as safe as possible, and shut down the rising spread of COVID-19 in Missoula, we must work together."
The "Smart. Safe. Ready." campaign highlights different safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including hand washing, avoiding large crowds and staying home when feeling sick.
“As Missoula's businesses continue to operate under Phase 2 reopening guidelines, it’s more important than ever to inspire widespread cooperation with safety measures and distancing practices,” Missoula Economic Partnership CEO Grant Kier said in the press release.
Wednesday, Missoula County reported a total of 123 cumulative cases with 62 recoveries and 1 death; the 60 active cases have more than 320 close contacts, meaning there are about 370 people the health department is supporting for the duration of their quarantine or isolation.
The Board of Health will consider the indoor mask mandate at a virtual meeting from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. The proposed rule is available at missoula.co/facecoveringsproposed and includes exemptions for some circumstances in which an individual may not have to wear a face covering, such as while eating or drinking, or during strenuous physical activities.
Residents have until the end of the business day on Wednesday to submit public comment by visiting the county's feedback portal at missoula.co/msocovidfeedback.
Earlier, executives from Community Medical Center and Providence Montana urged Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce Board Members to issue a letter to the health department requesting a mandatory masking policy for all licensed businesses in Missoula County, although the Chamber did not have a position on a mandate last week.
Also last week, the increase in cases led Missoula City and County elected officials to send a letter to the health department asking to put a mask mandate in place. Ellen Leahy, director and health officer of the Missoula City-County Health Department, told the Missoulian earlier this week that she supports the proposal and said that if the board adopts the rule, she will also issue a Health Officer's order as a companion directive.
MCAT plans to air the meeting live on cable channel 190, as well as live-stream it online at mcat.org and its Facebook page. Members of the public can tune in to the meeting via a Microsoft Teams link or call-in via a conference phone line listed on the county's website.
However, Wednesday, Destination Missoula, Missoula Economic Partnership and United Way of Missoula County also launched a safety campaign that pushed the use of masks for the well being of the community.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.