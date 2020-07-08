Community members push for mask mandate; organizations launch safety campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community members and an organization that supports seniors pushed this week for a mask requirement in advance of a Missoula City-County Board of Health meeting Thursday to consider a mandate on indoor face coverings.

"Masks only work if we all wear them. Make it mandatory! It's the only way for us to keep our number of cases low and hopefully prevent any more deaths," wrote Kerry Ann on a Facebook post with information about the meeting shared by the City of Missoula.

Sue Snyder Gerard commented on the same post: "Please make masks mandatory in public places. Too many ppl are blowing this off."

In a letter about the proposed mandate that Missoula Aging Services CEO Susan Kohler shared with the Missoulian, the nonprofit cited the increased risk older adults have for severe illness from COVID-19.

"MAS had hoped Montanans would take personal responsibility by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, but they are not," the letter read. "As the voice of older adults and those that care for them, we must express our concern for the safety of this very vulnerable population. This is why Missoula Aging Services is asking you to make wearing face masks mandatory."