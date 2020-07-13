'Community of people' stricken by COVID-19 in Libby

A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Libby has more than doubled Lincoln County’s toll since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
The Lincoln County Health Department announced 19 new cases Sunday, all but one related to the cluster.
It wasn’t over, either.
Jennifer McCully, public health manager for the health department, said by Monday afternoon the cluster total had risen to 22 cases with more test results expected soon.
“We don’t have an event or facility or establishment or anything that we can tie it back to,” McCully said. “It’s a community of people and it’s just how these individuals and families interact.”
She said contact tracing is ongoing. The new cases bring the county’s case count to 33, with 26 of them active. The lone case of the 19 that isn’t part of the Libby cluster was someone, also in Libby, who contracted the disease out of state. McCully said Monday there were four more positive tests from throughout the county unrelated to the Libby cluster, with more results coming in.
Ten of the 19 Lincoln County cases announced Sunday and released on the state website in its Monday morning update affect people between 10 and 30 years old. Four are from 10 to 19 and six are in their 20s. Five more are in their 40s and two in their 50s. Two victims are older than 60.
Eleven of the 19 are males, continuing a trend in the county. Twenty-one of the 33 cases since March have been male, including 11 of 13 in the 40-49 and 50-59 age range.
A dozen of the 19 new cases show symptoms of the disease. The others are either asymptomatic or show no symptoms yet.
No one in the current outbreak has been hospitalized, and McCully said the county has seen just two COVID-19 cases in the hospital.
According to the weekly Western News, McCully announced at a regularly scheduled health board meeting last Wednesday that an investigation into a possible cluster had been launched. It came after a man in his 30s and another in his 40s tested positive.
“Contact tracing is ongoing,” the release said. “This brings the county’s case count to 33 with 26 active cases.”
Lincoln County, in Montana’s northwest corner, was one of the first rural counties to report multiple cases of the coronavirus in March. Six of those seven patients recovered. Jim Tomlin, 77, of Bull Lake, was hospitalized and became the state’s first coronavirus-related death on March 26, shortly after returning from vacation in California.
