'Community of people' stricken by COVID-19 in Libby

A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Libby has more than doubled Lincoln County’s toll since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

The Lincoln County Health Department announced 19 new cases Sunday, all but one related to the cluster.

It wasn’t over, either.

Jennifer McCully, public health manager for the health department, said by Monday afternoon the cluster total had risen to 22 cases with more test results expected soon.

“We don’t have an event or facility or establishment or anything that we can tie it back to,” McCully said. “It’s a community of people and it’s just how these individuals and families interact.”

She said contact tracing is ongoing. The new cases bring the county’s case count to 33, with 26 of them active. The lone case of the 19 that isn’t part of the Libby cluster was someone, also in Libby, who contracted the disease out of state. McCully said Monday there were four more positive tests from throughout the county unrelated to the Libby cluster, with more results coming in.