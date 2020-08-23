'Community policing at its best': Sgt. Parcell talks patrol in Montana

In contrast to “millennials” more recently hired in law enforcement, Robinson also said Parcell will go out of his way to serve Montana, even volunteering his own time.

“He will drive far to attend dedications and ceremonies that a lot of the younger people will not,” Robinson said.

Parcell has 10 children, and he and his wife, Danni Parcell, live in Swan Lake. The sergeant said it took time to become part of the Seeley area, and residents take a while to accept a newcomer. “You’re basically an outsider until you’re proven.”

But he said the work is different, and treated differently, than it is in big cities, too, and he appreciates his connection with people. In larger areas, “law enforcement is more aloof, and that makes it more antagonistic. Here, they all know me. I’m always around. So I think people understand here we’re part of the community, we’re not just enforcement. We’re here in the community to live. That’s a whole different thing.”

He credits Danni, a teacher, with helping him become part of the community, and said he appreciates Sheriff T.J. McDermott putting him in for the award for a job he loves.

“It’s community policing at its best. And they all know me. I’m friendly to everybody and friends with no one,” Parcell said.

