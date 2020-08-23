'Community policing at its best': Sgt. Parcell talks patrol in Montana

Some of the scariest jumps Bob Parcell took as a smokejumper were on the Salmon River, with its high and rocky landings.
“Probably the worst is when you hang up in a tree, and then you’ve got to get out,” Parcell said.
One year, he hit a Ponderosa, the chute deflated, and he knew he would have to take the rest of the fall straight. “This is going to really hurt.”
The 100-foot drop, maybe in the Snowies, wasn’t as bad as it could have been, though.
“As you’re coming down, luckily the chute is snagging on branches and slowing you down just enough so you don’t break your back,” at least if you’re lucky, Parcell said.
Sgt. Parcell of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has been shot in the line of duty, called up three times as a Marine, snagged in a tree, and commended for his service by U.S. President Bill Clinton. Smokejumping brought him to Montana in 1971, and earlier this month, his work in law enforcement earned him a Distinguished Career Award and a heap of praise from the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association for 38 years of service, 31 of them based in Seeley Lake.
“Bob has served with honor, integrity and dedication throughout his entire career,” said the Sheriff’s Office announcement of the award. “ … Sgt. Parcell takes his oath of office seriously and conducts every interaction with Montana citizens with integrity, professionalism and honor.”
Parcell grew up in Tucson, Arizona, and came to Montana after studying at Northern Arizona University and fighting forest fires in Oregon, Washington and California. He served in the Marine Corps, and in 1982, as President Ronald Reagan was “cutting back on a lot of things,” he started looking for employment in Montana.
“It was hard to keep working. So I looked around, and law enforcement always interested me, so I went in and put in for the Sheriff’s Office,” Parcell said.
He got hired. Then in 1992 responding to an assault in Lake County, he tried to stop a witness in a knifing assault, and the incident and its aftermath were probably the toughest Parcell has faced on the job.
“He ran into the woods and started firing and hit me in the chest with a .41 magnum,” said Parcell, who was wearing a protective vest. “At the time, all I knew was I was getting fired at, and I couldn’t see him.”
Three years passed before the man, an anti-government extremist, was arrested, and in the meantime, Parcell put up reward posters for him. “His friends would tear 'em down and put up wanted posters for me,” said the sergeant. “I’d get wanted posters in the mail for me with bullet holes in the face.” The shooter, Gordon Sellner, was convicted of attempted deliberate homicide in 1996 and remains in prison.
Parcell, now 70 and based in Seeley Lake, obviously wasn’t deterred from law enforcement by the shooting and subsequent harassment, and he appreciates the variety of working in a more rural area of Montana versus in a big city, where he said officers often get directed to a specialty such as burglary or homicide.
Here, Parcell does not only patrol work, but detecting, search and rescue, and coroner duties. He’s retrieved bodies out of the Bob Marshall on horseback, rescued people on horseback, and found “little babies” wandering through the woods, he said.
“It’s never boring. It’s never the same thing at all,” Parcell said.
Tyler Robinson, a federal law enforcement officer with the Seeley Lake Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest, has worked with Parcell since 2006, and Robinson said the Marine Corps colonel in Parcell makes the first impression.
“(He seems) pretty rigid and pretty strict, just a tough old guy,” Robinson said. “But actually, once you get to know him, which takes some time, he has a heart of gold. He’d give you the shirt off his back.”
In contrast to “millennials” more recently hired in law enforcement, Robinson also said Parcell will go out of his way to serve Montana, even volunteering his own time.
“He will drive far to attend dedications and ceremonies that a lot of the younger people will not,” Robinson said.
Parcell has 10 children, and he and his wife, Danni Parcell, live in Swan Lake. The sergeant said it took time to become part of the Seeley area, and residents take a while to accept a newcomer. “You’re basically an outsider until you’re proven.”
But he said the work is different, and treated differently, than it is in big cities, too, and he appreciates his connection with people. In larger areas, “law enforcement is more aloof, and that makes it more antagonistic. Here, they all know me. I’m always around. So I think people understand here we’re part of the community, we’re not just enforcement. We’re here in the community to live. That’s a whole different thing.”
He credits Danni, a teacher, with helping him become part of the community, and said he appreciates Sheriff T.J. McDermott putting him in for the award for a job he loves.
“It’s community policing at its best. And they all know me. I’m friendly to everybody and friends with no one,” Parcell said.
Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.