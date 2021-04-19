Company fires Missoula airline workers who protested low wages

A group of airline workers in Missoula says they were terminated from their jobs on Friday after protesting low wages and unsafe conditions last week.

Jared Bonney, a ramp agent for Unifi Service, confirmed that he was one of the six workers who lost their jobs.

"It hurt," he said. "It was expected, but it's like a breakup. You can see it coming a mile away but it's still a punch in the gut."

Unifi Service is an Atlanta-based company that does work for Delta and United Airlines at airports all over the country, including the Missoula International Airport. The workers handle baggage, clean airplanes, marshal airplanes on the tarmac and perform customer service duties at the gates.

About eight of the company's employees walked out of the job last week to protest that they were paid $9.65 hourly as a starting wage with a cap at $10.40 per hour, while their counterparts in the company in places like Spokane and Kalispell made quite a bit more per hour.