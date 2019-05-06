Marley Hinderaker likes bocce much more than running.
“It makes my legs tired,” the Corvallis fourth-grader said last Thursday as she waited her turn at the bocce competition at Fort Missoula Regional Park. But after running the 100-meter dash earlier in the day, she talked her coach into sneaking her into the 200-meter, too.
With 250 kids representing 23 teams from throughout western Montana, each athlete was supposed to enter only three events or nobody’d ever get to go home. Marley had already thrown the shot put, but the thrill of the track was too strong.
But first a little bocce. While purists might gripe that the ankle-deep park grass ought to have been mowed down to toe level so everyone could find the little white pallino ball, the kids had no trouble heaving the heavy bocce balls at the marker.
“Marley’s our youngest player,” Corvallis coach Laura Carrasco said. “She doesn’t like to run, but that’s the power of how great it is to participate. You’ve got people cheering for you, and that’s really empowering.”
Marley made sure everyone knew who she represented. She wore her blue Blue Devils team sweatshirt, blue skirt, blue pants and light blue shoes, accented by a bright pink knit cap.
Coming to a tournament also means a chance for kids to wander a bit without someone always giving directions, make some choices on their own, and meet new friends over shared competition. It means a carousel ride, and fresh pizza for lunch, and ice cream after the medal ceremonies.
“It’s a chance for them to learn to be better advocates for themselves,” Carrasco said. “It lets them be them.”
It was a chance for Marley to tell new friends about her grandmother’s field outside the house, where she’s seen deer and birds and flowers and bunnies and once some elk fighting. She explained to a disbelieving listener that the field wasn’t a zoo – it didn’t have any zebras.
The 10 Corvallis Blue Devils spent Wednesday competing in track-and-field events, Thursday at bocce and Friday with equestrian and swimming races. Carrasco said the team thinks in repetitions: interval practice of single events, return trips to competitions, all building to an annual adventure to the summer games. This year, Great Falls hosts the Montana Special Olympics.
“I don’t really tell any of my friends about this,” Marley said. “But I talked myself into it. Now I want to run the 1,000-meter, too.”