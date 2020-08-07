Competitive shooters test skills in Missoula

“One of the things that’s really cool about shooting is the fact that we actually all are a great big family,” Williams said.

Williams fell in love with the supportive community and generosity she's found in shooting.

“I’ve been at matches and my gun has gone down and (someone has) turned around and let me use their gun and their ammo in order to finish a match,” Williams said. “And when you’re competing against people you don’t find that in a lot of other athletic sports cause it’s usually all about yourself.”

She met Austin when the then 9-year-old was competing in a holiday match in Idaho and was struggling to load her pistol magazines. Williams gave her a Tandemkross easy loader to fix the problem. She told Austin to keep the device, and when the girl tried to give it back, she explained it was part of her sponsorship. She’s given equipment from sponsors to give to others at matches.

Williams later met with Austin and her father at the range to let her try her different sized pistols, and she quickly realized the kid was an eager learner.

“She was very respectful, she was very polite and she really wanted to learn and she really listened for being 9 years old,” Williams said.