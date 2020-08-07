Competitive shooters test skills in Missoula

Surrounded by towering pine trees and the sharp pinging sound of bullets hitting steel, people from around the country gathered at an East Missoula shooting range Friday for a national steel challenge shooting championship.
“No. 1, I like the people, but (shooting is) also rewarding because you can get out of it as much as you put into it,” said Scott Bair, president of the Big Sky Practical Shooting Club (BPSC), which is hosting the Tier 3 Area 1 Steel Challenge Championship. Bair also is board member of the Western Montana Fish and Game Association’s Deer Creek Shooting Center.
This weekend, roughly 160 people will compete with over 250 different firearm entries in the event, which started on Friday and will run all day on Saturday and on Sunday morning. Although most competitors came from the western United States, Bair said shooters traveled from as far as the East Coast, and before cross border visit was restricted by COVID-19, the competition had around 50 people signed up from Canada.
Dan White, a competitor from Hamilton who competed Friday with a 9 mm Pistol Caliber Carbine, said when the starting buzzer goes off, he blacks out. The calm strategy of before is replaced with an adrenaline rush.
“As soon as the buzzer goes off, you lose your whole game plan and just try to make the best of it,” White said.
The sport is about accuracy, speed and power. Eight areas are set up with targets, which consist of five white steel plates of varying sizes dispersed according to a precise national standard. Competitors typically get five runs to try and hit each target as fast as possible, striking the red marked “stop plate” last. Their best four out of five run times are counted.
White traveled from stage to stage with the same small group of shooters and range officers, one of the COVID-19 precautions Bair said they were taking for the competition, along with sanitizing all shared equipment and spaces around the range.
Aimee Williams, a competitor from Nampa, Idaho, will compete Saturday and Sunday with her 11-year-old prodigy, Kali Austin. Both will compete using Williams' rimfire pistol optic, a rimfire rifle optic and a PCC optic — and each firearm is a solid purple.
The color is a trademark of Williams. She had her nails painted purple to match the guns, and on her competition days she’ll sport a purple hat and jersey to show off her long list of sponsors.
Williams has traveled all across the country to compete in shooting events, but this competition is her first in Montana.
She started shooting in 2012, when she took her sons to the range for Mother’s Day. She felt like her boys weren’t being safe enough, so she took a concealed carriers class to learn about safety. From there, she got her own gun, and before she knew it, she was competing.
“One of the things that’s really cool about shooting is the fact that we actually all are a great big family,” Williams said.
Williams fell in love with the supportive community and generosity she's found in shooting.
“I’ve been at matches and my gun has gone down and (someone has) turned around and let me use their gun and their ammo in order to finish a match,” Williams said. “And when you’re competing against people you don’t find that in a lot of other athletic sports cause it’s usually all about yourself.”
She met Austin when the then 9-year-old was competing in a holiday match in Idaho and was struggling to load her pistol magazines. Williams gave her a Tandemkross easy loader to fix the problem. She told Austin to keep the device, and when the girl tried to give it back, she explained it was part of her sponsorship. She’s given equipment from sponsors to give to others at matches.
Williams later met with Austin and her father at the range to let her try her different sized pistols, and she quickly realized the kid was an eager learner.
“She was very respectful, she was very polite and she really wanted to learn and she really listened for being 9 years old,” Williams said.
Austin not only became Williams’s trainee, but one of her good friends. The pair have been shooting together for the last three years, and the steel challenge championship is her largest match and the first where she will use three guns.